IPL 2025 auction: MI buy Allah Ghazanfar for ₹4.8 crore
Afghanistan's young spin sensation, Allah Ghazanfar, will play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The Afghan spinner had a base price of ₹75 lakh. MI went all out and got the player for a sum of ₹4.80 crore. The likes of KKR and RCB were interested and bid as well. But it was MI who got the player instead.
A look at the spinner's stats in T20 cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, the spinner owns a total of 29 scalps from 16 matches in T20s. He owns an average of 11.62 whereas his economy rate is a solid 5.71.