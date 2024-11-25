Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Bengal player Akash Deep for ₹8 crore.

Deep, who previously played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has taken seven wickets in eight IPL matches and has a total of 49 wickets in 42 T20s.

He also made his Test debut for India earlier this year, claiming 10 wickets in five matches.

Akash Deep recently made his Test debut for Team India

IPL 2025: LSG scoop up Akash Deep for ₹8 crore

By Parth Dhall 05:00 pm Nov 25, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Indian pacer Akash Deep has bagged a massive deal with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The right-arm seamer, who recently featured for India in Tests, earned a whopping ₹8 crore deal. Notably, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings were also involved in the bidding war. Here are further details.

LSG welcome Akash Deep

A look at his IPL journey

Deep, who plays for Bengal, represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last three IPL seasons (2022-2024). He has had a nominal run as of now, having taken seven wickets from eight matches. Deep overall has 49 wickets in 42 T20s at an average of 23.46. His tally includes a four-wicket haul. Deep has an economy rate of 7.71.

Deep has played for India

Deep, who has had an impressive domestic career, made his Test debut in February this year during the England series. He has snapped up 10 wickets in five Tests for Team India.