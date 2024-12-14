Summarize Simplifying... In short Reeza Hendricks has joined the ranks of elite South African cricketers by scoring his maiden T20I century, becoming the third player from his country to achieve this feat.

His explosive batting was instrumental in South Africa's successful run chase against Pakistan, contributing to a 2-0 series lead.

With a career-best score under his belt, Hendricks is nearing 7,500 T20 runs, currently standing at 7,467.

Reeza Hendricks slammed 117 vs Pakistan

Reeza Hendricks floors Pakistan with maiden T20I ton: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:15 am Dec 14, 2024

What's the story South African cricketer Reeza Hendricks has scored his maiden T20I century, achieving a major career milestone. He scored the century during the second T20I match between South Africa and Pakistan. The right-handed batter brought up the three-figure mark off just 54 balls, playing some brilliant shots, including six fours and nine sixes. He ended up with 117 from 63 balls with 7 fours and 10 sixes as the Proteas chased down a 207-run target.

Elite group

Hendricks joins elite group of South African cricketers

With this century, Hendricks has entered an elite club of South African cricketers. He becomes the third player from his country to score a T20I century, after Rilee Rossouw and David Miller. Rossouw and Miller both have two T20I centuries each to their name, making it a tough task for the future players.

Match impact

Hendricks's performance pivotal in South Africa's run chase

Hendricks's innings played a key role in South Africa's successful chase against Pakistan. He started off slow but quickly shifted gears, tearing apart the Pakistan bowling attack with his explosive batting. He shared a pivotal 157-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Rassie van der Dussen, who smashed an unbeaten 66. The Proteas managed 210/3 in 19.3 overs and have taken a 2-0 lead in the series.

Information

Hendricks races to 2,271 runs

In 78 T20Is, Hendricks owns 2,271 runs at an average of 30.28. He owns one ton and 17 fifties. Hendricks has raced to 250 fours and 63 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 8 games versus Pakistan, he has 330 runs at 41.25. This was 3rd fifty-plus score.

Do you know?

5th T20 ton for Hendricks

Hendricks has smashed his 5th T20 ton. It's also his career-best score. He has 56 fifties as well. Hendricks is closing in on 7,500 T20 runs. He has 7,467 runs under his belt.