Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling T20 clash, South Africa defeated Pakistan, thanks to Reeza Hendricks' maiden ton and Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 66.

Despite Pakistan's loss, Saim Ayub shone with an unbeaten 98.

The match saw the highest combined score in 17 years of T20 encounters between the two teams.

The final match of the series is set for Saturday in Johannesburg. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SA beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I

2nd T20I: Reeza Hendricks' maiden ton helps SA beat Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 02:44 am Dec 14, 202402:44 am

What's the story South Africa clinched a bilateral Twenty20 series against Pakistan, their first in over two years. The Proteas chased down Pakistan's total of 206 runs on Friday, scoring 210-3 with three balls to spare. Reeza Hendricks was instrumental in this win, scoring his maiden T20 century with 117 runs off 63 balls. SA lead with one more match to go.

Individual performance

Pakistan's Ayub shines despite team's loss

Despite the team's loss, Pakistan's Saim Ayub impressed with an unbeaten 98 off 57 balls. Unfortunately, he missed out on his maiden T20 century as he couldn't face the last nine balls of the innings. Ayub went on to smash 11 fours and five sixes. Ayub shared a crucial 87-run stand alongside Babar Azam (31) for the 2nd wicket. Another 73 runs were added between Ayub and Irfan Khan (30).

Match highlights

Hendricks and van der Dussen's partnership seals victory

The 416 runs combined is the highest ever in 17 years of T20 clashes between South Africa and Pakistan. Hendricks, who has been a part of the T20 side for the last decade, ended a recent slump with a brilliant performance. He added 157 runs with Rassie van der Dussen for the third wicket until he was caught near midwicket by Abbas Afridi in the 18th over.

Player performances

Van der Dussen shines for SA

Van der Dussen played a key role with an unbeaten 66 off 38 balls and finished the game with his fifth six. The star batter, who played his 50th T20I, raced to 1,257 runs at 33.97. This was his 9th fifty in T20Is. His strike rate is 129.45.

Bowling challenges

South African bowlers struggle despite series win

South African pacer Dayyan Galiem had an impactful debut with 2-21. However, South Africa's bowling unit struggled with inexperience, giving away 15 wides across six bowlers who had only 42 caps between them. The final match of the series is scheduled for Saturday in Johannesburg.