2nd T20I: Reeza Hendricks' maiden ton helps SA beat Pakistan
South Africa clinched a bilateral Twenty20 series against Pakistan, their first in over two years. The Proteas chased down Pakistan's total of 206 runs on Friday, scoring 210-3 with three balls to spare. Reeza Hendricks was instrumental in this win, scoring his maiden T20 century with 117 runs off 63 balls. SA lead with one more match to go.
Pakistan's Ayub shines despite team's loss
Despite the team's loss, Pakistan's Saim Ayub impressed with an unbeaten 98 off 57 balls. Unfortunately, he missed out on his maiden T20 century as he couldn't face the last nine balls of the innings. Ayub went on to smash 11 fours and five sixes. Ayub shared a crucial 87-run stand alongside Babar Azam (31) for the 2nd wicket. Another 73 runs were added between Ayub and Irfan Khan (30).
Hendricks and van der Dussen's partnership seals victory
The 416 runs combined is the highest ever in 17 years of T20 clashes between South Africa and Pakistan. Hendricks, who has been a part of the T20 side for the last decade, ended a recent slump with a brilliant performance. He added 157 runs with Rassie van der Dussen for the third wicket until he was caught near midwicket by Abbas Afridi in the 18th over.
Van der Dussen shines for SA
Van der Dussen played a key role with an unbeaten 66 off 38 balls and finished the game with his fifth six. The star batter, who played his 50th T20I, raced to 1,257 runs at 33.97. This was his 9th fifty in T20Is. His strike rate is 129.45.
South African bowlers struggle despite series win
South African pacer Dayyan Galiem had an impactful debut with 2-21. However, South Africa's bowling unit struggled with inexperience, giving away 15 wides across six bowlers who had only 42 caps between them. The final match of the series is scheduled for Saturday in Johannesburg.