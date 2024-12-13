Summarize Simplifying... In short The BCCI has announced the Indian Women's squads for the upcoming West Indies series, introducing fresh faces like Nandini Kashyap, Sajana Sajeevan, and Raghvi Bist in the WT20I squad.

Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwer have been added to the WODI squad, with matches scheduled for December 22, 24, and 27 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

These changes aim to bolster the team following impressive performances by the new additions in recent tournaments.

Smriti Mandhana is a key figure for India Women (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

BCCI announces India Women's squads for West Indies series

By Rajdeep Saha 08:59 pm Dec 13, 202408:59 pm

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian women's cricket team squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against West Indies. The six-match series will begin on December 15, with Harmanpreet Kaur at the helm and Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain. Injuries have forced major changes in both squads, with Yastika Bhatia, Shreyanka Patil, and Priya Punia ruled out.

Squad changes

New faces in WT20I squad

The WT20I squad will witness new faces as Nandini Kashyap, Sajana Sajeevan, and Raghvi Bist have been called up to replace the injured players. Kashyap's inclusion comes after her stellar performance in the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy where she scored 332 runs at an average of 83 with a strike rate of 137.19. Bist also earned her spot following a commendable performance in the same tournament, scoring 162 runs at an average of 40.50.

WODI updates

WODI squad additions and match schedule

For the WODI series, Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwer have been included in the squad. Rawal's selection comes after her stellar performance in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy, where she scored 411 runs, including two centuries and two half-centuries. The WODI matches will be played on December 22, 24, and 27 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. These changes were made by the Women's Selection Committee to be prepared for the series against West Indies.

Squad details

Full squads for T20I and ODI series

WT20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav. WODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol , Richa Ghosh (WK) , Uma Chetry(WK) , Tejal Hasabnis , Deepti Sharma , Minnu Mani , Priya Mishra , Tanuja Kanwer , Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur.