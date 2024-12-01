Summarize Simplifying... In short England's recent victory over New Zealand in Christchurch has shaken up the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

The defeat has left New Zealand tied with Sri Lanka at fourth place, with a points won per points contested (PCT) of 50.

Meanwhile, England's win has boosted their PCT to 43.75, placing them sixth in the table.

WTC standings: England's Christchurch win dents New Zealand's plans

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:46 am Dec 01, 202409:46 am

What's the story England registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test of their three-match series in Christchurch. The win was highlighted by brilliant performances from Brydon Carse, who picked up a 10-wicket haul, and Harry Brook, who scored 171 runs. The victory has had a major impact on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings for both teams.

Summary

How did the Christchurch Test pan out?

Kane Williamson's 93 meant NZ 348/10 while batting first in the game. Though England lost four early wickets in response, they finished at 499/10 courtesy a stunning 171-run innings from Brook. Ollie Pope (77) and Ben Stokes (80) missed out on tons. Williamson (61) and Daryl Mitchell (84) helped NZ post 254 in the third innings. Brydon Carse claimed six wickets. England accomplished the target in just 12.4 overs.

Championship impact

England's victory impacts New Zealand's WTC standings

New Zealand's defeat against England has come as a huge blow to their World Test Championship hopes. Their points won per points contested (PCT) now stands at exactly 50, tied with Sri Lanka at fourth. They now own six wins and as many defeats. Even if they win the remaining two matches against England, their PCT will only be 57.14, which might not be enough to see them through to the final round of the championship.

Performance boost

England's PCT improves despite slim championship hopes

Despite their slim chances of advancing in the World Test Championship (having lost a previous series in Pakistan), England's win over New Zealand has increased their PCT to 43.75. The Brits are sixth in the table with 10 wins and nine defeats (1 draw). Even if they clean sweep the remaining matches against New Zealand, their PCT won't cross the 50 mark. However, it would still be an improvement on their 2021-23 total of 47 PCT.

Standings update

Current WTC standings after England's victory

Currently, India top the World Test Championship standings with a PCT of 61.11, followed by South Africa (59.25) and Australia (57.69). New Zealand and Sri Lanka are tied at the fourth spot with a PCT of 50 each. England are placed sixth with a PCT of 43.75, while Pakistan, West Indies, and Bangladesh follow with PCTs of 33.33, 26.67, and 25, respectively.