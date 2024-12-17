Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand clinched a historic Test win against England in Hamilton, with key performances from Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, and Mitchell Santner.

Despite a strong 104-run partnership from Jacob Bethell and Joe Root, England fell short, managing only 234 runs in their chase of 658.

The match saw significant milestones, including Latham's 5,834 Test runs, Williamson's third-fastest 33 Test centuries, and Atkinson's 50 Test wickets in his debut year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Southee was given a fitting farewell (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand record historic Test win versus England in Hamilton

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:16 am Dec 17, 202408:16 am

What's the story New Zealand have registered a historic win in the third and final Test against England in Hamilton, winning by 423 runs. This is the team's biggest-ever Test win (in terms of runs). Despite this massive win, the series ended 2-1 in England's favor. The match also turned out to be a memorable farewell for veteran and former captain Tim Southee, who walked off the field with a stump as a memento. Here are the key stats.

Match details

England folded for 234

On the fourth day of the Test, England had a mountain to climb, needing 659 runs to win but they were a batter short with Ben Stokes's injury. The day started with Jacob Bethell and Joe Root at the crease, who counterattacked initially forming a 104-run partnership in just 125 balls. Both batters scored their fifties during the stand. However, their efforts weren't enough to win England the match as the hosts were folded for 234.

Match summary

How did the game pan out?

NZ managed 347/10 while batting first thanks to half-centuries from Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner. England struggled in their first innings and were bowled out for just 143 runs. Matt Henry took four wickets. Despite their mammoth 204-run lead, New Zealand chose not to enforce the follow-on in their second innings. Kane Williamson's 156 meant the hosts finished at 453/10 in their second outing. As mentioned, the Brits could only manage 234/10 while chasing 658.

Latham

Latham joins these names

Latham made 63 from 135 balls in the first innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 5,834 runs from 88 Tests at 38.38. This was his 31th fifty in Tests (13 tons). In 16 matches versus England, Latham has amassed 900 runs at 31.03. During his stay, Latham became just the fifth batter after Williamson, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum, and John Wright to complete 3,000 Test runs (now 3,033) at home.

Atkinson

Atkinson gets to 50 Test wickets

The opening day also saw Atkinson complete 50 Test wickets. He has now raced to 52 scalps at 22.15, having claimed 3/66 in the first innings. The 25-year-old took his 50th Test wicket in just his 11th match. Atkinson now stands as the fifth-fastest England bowler to achieve the milestone since World War II. He also became just the second bowler in Test history to pick 50 wickets in their debut calendar year.

Potts

Four-fer for Potts

Potts was the pick of the England bowlers in the first innings, claiming 4/48 across 13.4 overs. The pacer has now raced to 36 wickets across 10 Tests at 29.44. 19 of his wickets have come against the Kiwis at 25.26. As per ESPNcricinfo, with his spell in the Hamilton Test, Potts has raced to 243 First-Class wickets at 24-plus.

Henry

Another four-fer for Henry

Henry was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand in England's first innings, taking four wickets for 48 runs. This was his second four-fer of the series as he claimed 4/84 in the series opener. The pacer, who made his debut in 2015, now has 120 wickets across 30 Tests at 29.84(5W: 4). 38 of his scalps have come against England at 33.15. Meanwhile, the pacer will finish 2024 with 48 Test scalps at 18.58.

Santner

All-round heroics of Santner

Santner was at his all-round best as he recorded scores worth 76 off 117 balls and 49 off 38 balls. He went past 1,000 (now 1,066) runs during his stay as he averages 26(50s: 4, 100: 1). The tally also includes his solitary Test ton. The left-arm spinner, who later claimed 3/7 and 4/85 in the match, took his tally of 74 Test scalps at 34.13. Against England, he has tallied 11 wickets at 29.54 and 274 runs at 54.80.

Young

Two crucial knocks from Young

Will Young scored 42 from 92 balls in his first outing and backed it up with an 85-ball 60. Playing his 20th Test, Young has raced past 1,000 runs (now 1,060) at 31.26. He has registered 10 fifties with 89 being his best score. 335 of his runs have come against England at 27.91, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes three fifties. 481 of his runs have come in home games at 28.29.

Williamson

Fifth Test hundred vs England

Williamson's 156 came from 204 balls in the third innings. Besides 33 tons, the Kiwi batter has 37 half-centuries in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now has 9,272 runs from 105 Test matches at an average of 55.19 in the format. Williamson has managed 1,386 runs across 19 Tests against England with the help of five centuries and six fifties. His average is 43.31 in this regard.

Information

Third-fastest to score 33 Test centuries

With this century, he has become the third-fastest cricketer to score 33 Test centuries, achieving the feat in 186 innings. This puts him just behind Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 33 centuries in 178 and 183 innings respectively. His Seddon Park performance is especially impressive as the batter became the first player to score centuries in five successive Tests at one ground.

Mitchell

2,000 Test runs for Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell made 60 from 84 balls in the third innings. Playing his 31st Test, he went past 2,000 runs (now 2,059) Tests at 43.80. The batter slammed his 14th fifty and second of this series (100s: 5). Mitchell now owns 956 runs from 10 Tests versus England at 59.75. The tally now includes seven fifties and three tons. He also went past 1,000 Test runs (now 1,024) at home at 42.66

Root

13,000 Test runs loading for Root

Root scored 10 fours en route to his 54 off 64 balls (fourth innings). The veteran batter has raced to 12,972 runs at an average of 50.87. He owns 37 centuries and 64 half-centuries in England whites. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root is the highest run-scorer in Tests vs NZ, having scored 1,925 runs at 53.47. The tally includes six tons and nine half-centuries. Root, meanwhile, finished the series with 282 runs at 43.60.

Bethell

Three fifties in debut series for Bethell

Bethell made 76 off 96 balls in the final innings. This was his debut Test series and he returned with three fifties across six innings. Notably, the 21-year-old made a sensational entry into Test cricket, scoring the joint-second fastest debut half-century (50* off 37 balls). He recorded scores worth 10, 50*, 16, 96, 12 & 76 to finish with 260 runs at 52. With his left-arm spin, Bethell also claimed 3/72 in the third innings.