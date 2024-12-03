Summarize Simplifying... In short Jacob Bethell, the young English cricketer, is thrilled to join the IPL 2025 with RCB after a bidding war, bagging him for ₹2.6 crore.

Bethell was bought for ₹2.6 crore (Image source: X/@ICC)

IPL 2025: Jacob Bethell thrilled to play alongside Virat Kohli

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:16 am Dec 03, 202410:16 am

What's the story Jacob Bethell, the latest recruit of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has revealed his excitement about sharing the field with cricketing legend Virat Kohli in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RCB bought the English all-rounder for a whopping ₹2.6 crore in the IPL Mega Auction. This came after his stellar performance across formats in 2024, including T20I and ODI debuts against Australia in September.

Bethell's IPL journey and excitement to join RCB

Bethell had set his base price at ₹1.25 crore for the IPL auction, triggering a bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB. Ultimately, RCB outbid Punjab Kings to bag the Englishman for ₹2.6 crore. The young cricketer is especially excited about teaming up with Virat Kohli, saying, "I think it will do a lot for me."

Bethell's admiration for 'King Kohli'

"He's a great of the game so... King Kohli," Bethell said, with a wry smile, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. He stressed that any young overseas player who has had the opportunity to play with Kohli, has returned with a wealth of experience. This statement highlights Bethell's excitement to learn from and play alongside one of cricket's most celebrated figures in the upcoming IPL season.

Bethell's breakthrough year and debut Test performance

The year 2024 proved to be a career-defining one for Bethell. His exploits in the T20 Blast for Warwickshire and The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix, earned him a selection across formats by England. In his maiden Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, he scored an unbeaten 50 off just 37 balls, steering England to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand.

RCB coach Andy Flower's faith in Bethell

RCB head coach Andy Flower has also expressed confidence in Bethell, calling him a player with a "very high ceiling." Flower believes not only will Bethell be key for RCB as a batter this year, but also has the potential to grow and deliver strong performances in the years to come. The coach's endorsement further adds to the high expectations from Bethell's IPL 2025 debut.