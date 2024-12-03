Summarize Simplifying... In short The West Indies cricket team has announced its squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, led by Shai Hope with Brandon King as vice-captain.

Standout domestic performers, Greaves and Jangoo, have earned their spots due to their impressive run-scoring in the Super50 ODI tournament.

Coach Daren Sammy is optimistic about the new additions and is also eyeing the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Greaves and Jangoo have earned maiden ODI call-ups (Image source: X/@ICC)

West Indies announce squad for ODI series against Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:58 am Dec 03, 202409:58 am

What's the story The West Indies cricket team has made two changes to its squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The series, starting December 8 in St Kitts & Nevis, will see all-rounder Justin Greaves and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo join the 15-player team. This comes after spinner Hayden Walsh Jr and young batter Jewel Andrew were dropped from the squad that recently triumphed over England 2-1 at home.

New additions

Greaves, Jangoo earn spots with strong domestic performances

Greaves and Jangoo have made their way into the squad on the back of their stellar domestic performances. They were the top two run-scorers in the recently-concluded Super50 ODI tournament. Jangoo, playing for Trinidad & Tobago, was the highest run-scorer with 446 runs from seven innings at an average of 89.20, including three half-centuries and a century. Greaves was second on this list with 401 runs from five innings at an average of 133.66, including three back-to-back centuries.

Leadership and strategy

Hope to lead West Indies, Sammy eyes World Cup

Shai Hope will lead the West Indies team in this series, with Brandon King as his deputy. The fast bowling line-up includes big names such as Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, and Jayden Seales. Coach Daren Sammy has said he is looking forward to the series and is also keeping the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in mind while picking the squad.

Coach's confidence

Sammy's faith in new additions, Andrew to attend camp

Sammy has shown faith in the abilities of Greaves and Jangoo, saying they are more than capable of doing well if picked during the series. He also disclosed that Andrew will be part of a bunch of emerging regional batters heading to India for a batting camp at the Chennai Academy. The camp will primarily focus on honing batting skills in spinning conditions.

Information

Here is WI's squad for Bangladesh ODIs

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.