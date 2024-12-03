Summarize Simplifying... In short Veteran cricketer Peter Siddle, known for his lethal T20 bowling, has signed with Melbourne Stars at 40, after a successful stint with Adelaide Strikers and Renegades.

With an impressive record of 99 wickets in 83 BBL matches, his return is expected to strengthen the Stars' bowling and provide leadership to the team.

The Stars' GM, Blair Crouch, praised Siddle's high-level performance and believes his experience will be invaluable for the upcoming 14th BBL season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Siddle will turn out for Stars in BBL 14 (Image source: X/@ICC)

BBL: Peter Siddle signs deal with Melbourne Stars at 40

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:55 am Dec 03, 202409:55 am

What's the story The Melbourne Stars have signed veteran fast bowler Peter Siddle, ahead of the 14th season of the Big Bash League (BBL). The move marks a return for Siddle, who was first signed by the Stars during BBL's inaugural season in 2011. However, due to international commitments, he didn't play for them and instead started his BBL journey with Melbourne Renegades in the third season.

Career journey

Siddle's successful stint with Adelaide Strikers

Siddle had six successful seasons with the Adelaide Strikers, where he turned himself into a lethal T20 bowler. He was instrumental in their maiden title win in the seventh season of BBL. In the 2017-18 final, Siddle bowled a match-winning spell against Hobart Hurricanes, picking three wickets for just 17 runs. After his Adelaide stint, he returned to Renegades last summer on a one-year deal.

Performance stats

Siddle's impressive BBL record

Over nine BBL seasons, Siddle has featured in 83 matches and picked 99 wickets at an economy of 7.57. His return to the Stars is expected to bolster their bowling attack and offer much-needed leadership to a team keen to end their four-season play-off drought. "It's great to be back at the Stars after being one of the original signings," said Siddle in a statement.

Praise

Stars' GM lauds Siddle's ability and leadership

The Stars's General Manager, Blair Crouch, lauded Siddle's continued ability and leadership skills. "Peter is still bowling at a really high level, and his recent performances in the One-Day Cup for Victoria show his class," said Crouch. He added Siddle's experience on and off the field will be invaluable for their squad. This signing is part of Stars's strategy to bolster their team for BBL 14th season.