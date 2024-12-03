Summarize Simplifying... In short Shikhar Dhawan's debut in the Nepal Premier League ended on a low note as his team, the Karnali Yaks, lost despite crossing the 140-run mark.

Dhawan scored 14 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan's Nepal Premier League debut ends in disappointment

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:52 am Dec 03, 202409:52 am

What's the story Former Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan endured a disappointing start in his maiden outing in the Nepal Premier League (NPL). Dhawan was dismissed by Canadian off-spinner Harsh Thaker in the third league-stage match between Janakpur Bolts and Karnali Yaks. Despite being one of the finest stroke players in white-ball cricket, Dhawan could only score a run-a-ball 14 runs before Thaker claimed his wicket.

Match details

Dhawan's brief stint and early dismissal

The match was held at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday. The Yaks, after winning the toss, opted to bat first but lost opener Dev Khanal early to Nepal's famed bowler Lalit Rajbanshi. However, Dhawan pumped up the crowd with three stunning boundaries before being dismissed by Thaker in the fifth over of their innings.

Team performance

Yaks post 141/8 despite Dhawan's early dismissal

Despite Dhawan's early exit, the Karnali Yaks crossed the 140-run mark. This was mainly due to crucial contributions from Gulshan Jha, Arjun Gharti, and captain Sompal Kami. Chasing a modest target of 142 runs set by the Yaks, Janakpur Bolts got off to a flier with skipper Anil Sah and Aasif Sheikh adding 84 runs in just under 10 overs for the first wicket.

Match outcome

Bolts secure victory and top league standings

After Sheikh's exit at 36, Lahiru Milantha and Jimmy Neesham helped Sah in guiding the Bolts to a convincing victory. This win only solidified their top position in the league table.