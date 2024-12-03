Shikhar Dhawan's Nepal Premier League debut ends in disappointment
Former Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan endured a disappointing start in his maiden outing in the Nepal Premier League (NPL). Dhawan was dismissed by Canadian off-spinner Harsh Thaker in the third league-stage match between Janakpur Bolts and Karnali Yaks. Despite being one of the finest stroke players in white-ball cricket, Dhawan could only score a run-a-ball 14 runs before Thaker claimed his wicket.
Dhawan's brief stint and early dismissal
The match was held at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday. The Yaks, after winning the toss, opted to bat first but lost opener Dev Khanal early to Nepal's famed bowler Lalit Rajbanshi. However, Dhawan pumped up the crowd with three stunning boundaries before being dismissed by Thaker in the fifth over of their innings.
Yaks post 141/8 despite Dhawan's early dismissal
Despite Dhawan's early exit, the Karnali Yaks crossed the 140-run mark. This was mainly due to crucial contributions from Gulshan Jha, Arjun Gharti, and captain Sompal Kami. Chasing a modest target of 142 runs set by the Yaks, Janakpur Bolts got off to a flier with skipper Anil Sah and Aasif Sheikh adding 84 runs in just under 10 overs for the first wicket.
Bolts secure victory and top league standings
After Sheikh's exit at 36, Lahiru Milantha and Jimmy Neesham helped Sah in guiding the Bolts to a convincing victory. This win only solidified their top position in the league table.