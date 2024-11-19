Summarize Simplifying... In short Perth Stadium, known for its pace and bounce, averages a first-innings score of 456 in Test cricket.

The Optus Perth Stadium will host the 1st Test between Australia and India

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Perth Stadium stats, pitch report, and more

By Parth Dhall 04:38 pm Nov 19, 202404:38 pm

What's the story The much-awaited five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India is set to begin on November 22. The Optus Perth Stadium in Perth, a venue known to produce pacy and bouncy tracks, will host the series opener. The stadium hosted its first international match in 2018 after the iconic WACA ground was scrapped. The WACA was known to have the fastest pitch in world cricket.

Pitch report

How will the Perth pitch play?

As mentioned, pace and bounce remain the constant attributes of the surfaces in Perth. In four Tests (hosted by this venue), the average first-innings score has been 456. Notably, the Western Australia Cricket head curator Isaac McDonald recently said, "I'm setting ourselves up for really good pace, really good bounce, and really good carry." The pitch is expected to have a layer of grass.

Stats

A look at venue stats

The average scores at the Perth Stadium read - 1st innings: 456, 2nd innings: 250, 3rd innings: 218, and 4th innings: 183. The highest team total at this venue is 598/4 by Australia against West Indies from 2022. Meanwhile, Pakistan have the lowest team total at the Perth Stadium (89 by Pakistan vs Australia). Teams batting first have won each of the four Tests.

Runs

Marnus Labuschagne leads runs tally

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has the most runs at the Perth Stadium in Test cricket. The middle-order batter has racked up 519 runs from six innings at an incredible average of 103.80 in this regard. His tally includes three tons. Virat Kohli leads the tally for India, having smacked an audacious ton from the 2018/19 series.

Wickets

Most Test wickets: Nathan Lyon

Although Perth is known to aid fast bowlers, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is the highest wicket-taker at this venue. The off-spinner owns 27 from four Tests at an average of 18.00. His tally includes two five-wicket hauls. ﻿Mitchell Starc remains the only bowler with over 20 Test wickets here (23). India's Mohammed Shami took a six-wicket haul at this venue in 2018.