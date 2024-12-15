Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Mitchell Santner showcased resilience against England, scoring 76 runs and completing his 1,000 Test runs.

Santner scored a commendable 76 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mitchell Santner completes 1,000 Test runs with 76 vs England

09:38 am Dec 15, 2024

What's the story On the second day of the ongoing third Test in Hamilton, England bowled out New Zealand for 347. The Kiwis could add just 32 runs to their overnight score of 315/9 before Matthew Potts bowled out Mitchell Santner for a commendable 76. The latter operated brilliantly with Will O'Rourke and added 44 runs for the final wicket. Santner also completed 1,000 Test runs during his stay.

Knock

A vital fifty from Santner

On Day 1, England's pace attack had reduced New Zealand to 315 for nine at stumps after a promising start. Despite a solid opening partnership of 105 by Tom Latham and Will Young, New Zealand's middle order crumbled. However, Santner showcased remarkable resistance. He returned unbeaten on 50 at stumps on Day 1 and added to his tally on Day 2 morning. Notably, he arrived to bat with the scorecard reading 231/7.

Batting collapse

England's batting order crumbles in response

In response New Zealand's first innings total, England endured a tough session and were bowled out for 143 at tea. Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke ripped through England's batting order, claiming four and three wickets, respectively. Santner starred with his left-arm spin as well, claiming three vital wickets late in the innings. Notably, the all-rounder did not play the first two games of this series.

Stats

1,000 runs for Santner

Santner perished for 76 off 117 balls, having smoked 10 fours and two sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 1,017 runs across 30 Tests at 25.42 (50s: 4, 100: 1). 225 of his runs have come against England at 56.25. The tally also includes his solitary Test ton. The left-arm spinner, who later claimed 3/7 across three overs, took his tally of 70 Test scalps at 34.87.