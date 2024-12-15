Summarize Simplifying... In short The final T20I cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan was called off due to persistent rain.

Despite the cancellation, South Africa clinched the series 2-0, having won the first two matches.

Rain abandoned the 3rd T20I between SA and PAK (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Rain disrupts final T20I between South Africa and Pakistan

What's the story The final T20I match of the series between South Africa and Pakistan, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, was abandoned due to continuous rain. The game was first delayed by lightning strikes in the vicinity. Despite the stadium's superb drainage system, a steady drizzle set in, and no play was possible. South Africa had earlier won the three-match series, taking a 2-0 lead. Here's more.

The match was officially called off two hours after the scheduled start time due to unimproved weather conditions. An official inspection was announced when the rain briefly stopped, but it resumed before anything could be done. The decision to abandon the game was marked by South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan shaking hands by the dugouts.

As mentioned, with the final match getting canceled, South Africa sealed the three-match T20I series 2-0. The Proteas had earlier won the first game by 11 runs and the second match by seven wickets. The teams will now move to Paarl for the first of three ODIs, followed by matches in Cape Town and Johannesburg.