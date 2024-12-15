Hamilton Test: Matt Henry registers his best figures vs England
New Zealand's bowlers, spearheaded by Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, ruled the second day of the ongoing third Test against England in Hamilton. The Kiwis took a mammoth 204-run lead after scoring 347 in the first innings at Seddon Park. Henry, who took a four-wicket haul, played a key role in breaking England down for a paltry 143 runs. Here are his stats.
Henry, O'Rourke dismantle England's top order
Henry struck early in England's innings, getting both openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the fifth over. O'Rourke then intensified the pressure post-lunch by dismissing Jacob Bethell (12) and Harry Brook for a golden duck. Meanwhile, Henry later trapped Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts to wrap up the New Zealand innings. While Henry dismissed four batters, Mitchell Santner and O'Rourke took three wickets apiece.
NZ's 1st innings: Santner shines with the bat
Earlier in the day, New Zealand added 32 runs to their overnight score of 315/9 before getting bowled out. Santner top-scored with 76 before being dismissed by Matthew Potts, who ended with figures of 4/90. Despite trailing the series 2-0, New Zealand opted against enforcing the follow-on after gaining a massive lead over England. Tom Latham (63) was the other Kiwi batter to score a fifty in the first innings.
Another four-fer for Henry
Henry was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, taking four wickets for 48 runs (13.4 overs). This was his second four-fer of the series as he claimed 4/84 in the series opener. The pacer, who made his debut in 2015, now has 118 wickets across 30 Tests at 29.82 (5W: 4). As per ESPNcricinfo, 36 of his scalps have come against England at 33.27 as he recorded his best figures against them.