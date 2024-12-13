Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins is optimistic about Steve Smith's return to form, citing his impressive practice sessions.

Smith, currently struggling with his performance, is taking advice from ex-teammate Mike Hussey, who suggests a focus on mental and physical freshness over lengthy training.

Meanwhile, Australia aims to lead the series against India, following a win in Adelaide, as part of their World Test Championship campaign.

Smith's average from seven Tests in 2024 is a paltry 23.20 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Australia vs India: Cummins backs Steve Smith to regain form

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:34 pm Dec 13, 2024

What's the story Australian vice-captain Steve Smith is under pressure to find his lost touch as the team gears up for the third Test against India in Brisbane, starting December 14. His form has been disappointing in the ongoing series, having scored only 19 runs from three innings. This year, Smith's average from seven Tests is a paltry 23.20, with just one half-century to his name.

Cummins expresses confidence in Smith's batting prowess

Despite Smith's recent struggles, Australian captain Pat Cummins remains hopeful about his return to form. He said in the pre-match press conference, "You look at his record, stats would suggest (runs) are not far around the corner." Cummins also praised Smith's performance during practice sessions, noting that he looks "fantastic in the nets."

Smith seeks advice from former teammate Hussey

Smith has been seeking advice from former teammate Mike Hussey on how to handle his training regimen. Hussey advised a "less is more" approach, focusing on mental and physical freshness rather than long practice sessions. He recounted his own experience of scoring eight Test centuries after turning 35, advising Smith to think if hitting more balls is good or bad.

Australia aim for series lead against India

Australia will be looking to take a 2-1 lead in the series after leveling it with a win in Adelaide after a heavy defeat in Perth. The team is keen on maintaining their home dominance as part of their World Test Championship campaign. Cummins had stressed on the importance of winning home series and capitalizing on opportunities abroad.