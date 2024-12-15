Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket star Deandra Dottin has been signed by Gujarat Giants for ₹1.70 crore, marking her return to the team after a controversial release before the inaugural WPL season in 2023.

Known for her record-breaking century in T20Is and crucial role in West Indies' 2016 Women's T20 World Cup victory, Dottin's rejoining adds an exciting chapter to her illustrious career. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Deandra Dottin has been signed by the Gujarat Giants

WPL auction: Deandra Dottin joins Gujarat Giants for ₹1.70 crore

By Parth Dhall 04:20 pm Dec 15, 202404:20 pm

What's the story West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has been signed by the Gujarat Giants for a whopping ₹1.70 crore in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) mini auction. The event was held in Bengaluru on Sunday, with Dottin being one of three players with a base price of ₹50 lakh price slab. She was also the first player to go under the hammer this mini auction, marking a significant milestone in her career. Here are further details.

Career history

Dottin's previous stint and release controversy

Notably, this isn't the first time Dottin has been linked with the Gujarat Giants. She was signed by the team for ₹60 lakh before the inaugural WPL season. However, in a controversial move, she was released days before the tournament started in 2023. The reasons behind the decision remain unknown, but it definitely added an unexpected twist to her professional journey.

Record holder

Dottin's impressive achievements

Dottin has a lot of firsts to her name in the cricketing world. She became the first woman to score a century in T20Is. Her 38-ball hundred came against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup. This is still the fastest century by a woman in the shortest format, highlighting her extraordinary talent and skill on the field.

Team player

Contribution to WI's T20 World Cup victory

Apart from her own records, Dottin has also contributed a lot to her team's success. She was an integral part of the West Indian roster that won the 2016 Women's T20 World Cup. Her performance in this tournament further established her as one of the torchbearers of women's cricket, both nationally and internationally.