Daryl Mitchell accomplishes 2,000 Test runs with 60 versus England
England have a daunting task at hand in the third Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The visitors have to chase a mammoth target of 658 runs. New Zealand finished their second innings at 453/10 on Day 3, with Kane Williamson's brilliant 156 runs leading the way. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell also scored a vital 60. He also completed 2,000 Test runs during his stay.
A brilliant hand from Mitchell
Mitchell joined Williamson in the middle with the scorecard reading 235/4. The duo tackled the English bowlers well and added 92 runs before Williamson was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir. Mitchell meanwhile went on to complete his second fifty of the series before falling to Jacob Bethell. Tom Blundell and Mitchell Santner added quick runs toward the end, scoring 44 and 49, respectively.
England's response falters as openers dismissed early
England's response was shaky as they lost both openers early. Tim Southee, in his final Test match, dismissed Ben Duckett in the second over. Matt Henry trapped Zak Crawley with the last ball of the penultimate over. England ended the day at a precarious 18/2.
2,00 Test runs for Mitchell
Mitchell's 60 from 84 balls was laced with seven fours and two sixes. Playing his 31st Test, he went past 2,000 runs (now 2,059) Tests at 43.80. The batter slammed his 14th fifty and second of this series (100s: 5). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell now owns 956 runs from 10 Tests versus England at 59.75. The tally now includes seven fifties and three tons. Mitchell also went past 1,000 Test runs (now 1,024) at home at 42.66
How has the match proceeded?
NZ managed 347/10 while batting first thanks to half-centuries from Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner. England struggled in their first innings and were bowled out for just 143 runs. Matt Henry took four wickets. Despite their mammoth 204-run lead, New Zealand chose not to enforce the follow-on. Williamson's 156 meant the hosts finished at 453/10 in their second outing, setting England a target of 658 runs.