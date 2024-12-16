Summarize Simplifying... In short Tennis legend Rafael Nadal retired in 2024 after a career boasting 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 French Open wins.

Known as the King of Clay, Nadal's impressive career also includes over 1,000 ATP match-wins and numerous accolades such as five-time ATP Player of the Year.

Nadal bid adieu to tennis after winning 22 major titles

Year-ender: Legend Rafael Nadal bid adieu to tennis in 2024

By Parth Dhall 08:29 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, officially retired from professional tennis in November 2024. The 38-year-old Spanish great's final match ended in a defeat, at the Davis Cup quarter-finals. Despite the defeat, the Spaniard left behind a rich legacy, especially at the French Open, where he won a record 14 titles. Nadal overall won 92 career singles honors in tennis.

Grand Slams

Nadal retired with 22 major titles

In a career spanning over two decades, Nadal won a record 22 Grand Slam titles. Only two other players have 20+ singles honors - Novak Djokovic (24) and Roger Federer (20). The Spaniard has won every major at least twice (French Open: 14, Australian Open: 2, Wimbledon: 2, and US Open: 4). He also has the third-most singles match-wins at Grand Slams (314-44).

French Open

14 French Open honors

Nadal, the King of Clay, was a force to reckon with at Roland Garros. The Spaniard owns 14 French Open honors (2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017-2020, and 2022), winning eight more than Bjorn Borg (6). Nadal also holds the record for winning most titles at a Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay). He has a perfect record in French Open finals (14).

Records

Nadal's unmatchable records at Roland Garros

Nadal has an incredible win-loss record of 112-4 at Roland Garros. He has the highest win percentage (97). His only defeats at this Slam came against Robin Soderling, Djokovic (twice), and Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard also holds the record for winning 39 consecutive French Open matches. Nadal won four French Open titles without losing a set (2008, 2010, 2017, and 2020).

ATP titles

Over 1,000 ATP match-wins for Nadal

Nadal is one of only five men with more than 90 singles ATP titles. With 92 such honors, Nadal joins Jimmy Connors (109), Federer (103), Djokovic (99), and Ivan Lendl (94) on this list. Nadal is one of only five men with more than 1,000 ATP Tour wins (1,080). He owns the fourth-most wins after Connors (1,274), Federer (1,251), and Djokovic (1,122).

Honors

Nadal has claimed these honors

Nadal has been adjudged the ATP Player of the Year five times - 2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019. The Spaniard has also been the ITF World Champion five times - 2008, 2010, 2017, 2019, and 2022. Nadal was conferred with the ATP Newcomer of the Year award in 2003. He has also won three Spanish National Sports awards (2006, 2008, and 2017).