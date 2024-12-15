Summarize Simplifying... In short Matthew Potts, England's pacer, made a remarkable comeback in the Test match against New Zealand, claiming four key wickets.

His performance included the dismissal of NZ's top batter, Kane Williamson, who has struggled against Potts in the past.

Potts's impressive bowling has contributed to his tally of 242 First-Class wickets.

Potts bowled a fine spell (Image source: X/@ICC)

Matthew Potts shines with four-fer on Test return: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:54 am Dec 15, 202409:54 am

What's the story Matthew Potts and Gus Atkinson spearheaded England's fightback in the third Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The hosts were bowled out for 347 despite a solid start. Potts, who replaced Chris Woakes in the England XI, bowled a stellar spell and took four vital wickets. He claimed three wickets on Day 1 before putting the final nail in the coffin. Here are his stats.

Match progression

A brilliant spell from Potts

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young gave a solid start with a 105-run opening stand. However, England's pacers bounced back with Potts leading the proceedings. Latham (63), who was caught by Ollie Pope, was Potts's first victim. He then claimed the key wickets of Kane Williamson (44) and Glenn Phillips (5) as NZ finished Day 1 at 315/9. Potts ended the NZ innings by dismissing Mitchell Santner (76) early on Day 2. Atkinson also dismissed three batters.

Stats

Four-fer for Potts

As mentioned, Potts was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4/48 across 13.4 overs. The pacer has now raced to 35 wickets across 10 Tests at 29.14. 18 of his wickets have come against the Kiwis at 24.44. As per ESPNcricinfo, with his four-fer in the Hamilton Test, Potts has raced to 242 First-Class wickets at 24-plus.

Information

Dominance against Kane Williamson

Williamson, who is arguably NZ's best-ever Test batter, has had a hard time against Potts. The young pacer has dismissed him four times across six Test innings with the batter managing just 19 runs in this battle at 4.75.