Summarize Simplifying... In short Kane Williamson's 33rd Test hundred has put New Zealand in a commanding position in their match against England.

After a first innings lead of 204 runs, Williamson's century has extended NZ's lead past 480 runs, setting England a record-breaking chase.

Despite a hamstring injury to England's captain Ben Stokes, the match continues with good weather forecasted for the remaining two days. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Williamson reached his fifth Test ton vs England (Image source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson scripts records with 33rd Test hundred: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:55 am Dec 16, 202408:55 am

What's the story New Zealand's batting superstar Kane Williamson has brought up his 33rd Test century. He achieved the feat during Day 3 of the ongoing third and final Test against England in Hamilton. The century came with a six off Jacob Bethell. He was dismissed after scoring a sensational 156. Meanwhile, Williamson now has the joint-second-most Test tons among active players. Here are the key stats.

Knock

NZ's 2nd innings: Williamson's century strengthens lead

The century in the third innings of the match. Williamson arrived with the scorecard reading 35/1. He stitched an 80-run stand with opener Will Young (60) as the hosts finished Day 2 at 136/3. On Day 3, Williamson resumed at his overnight score of 50* and continued the good work. The batter recorded a 107-run stand with Rachin Ravindra (44) to take his side past 300. He further added 92 runs with Daryl Mitchell before falling to Shoaib Bashir.

Match progression

How has the match proceeded?

NZ managed 347/10 while batting first thanks to half-centuries from Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner. England struggled in their first innings and were bowled out for just 143 runs. Matt Henry took four wickets. Despite their mammoth 204-run lead, New Zealand chose not to enforce the follow-on in their second innings. Williamson's ton has now extended NZ's lead past 500 runs.

Match situation

England face uphill battle in 3rd Test

Team England now has a daunting task ahead of them, needing to better the highest-ever successful Test chase of 418-7 by the West Indies in 2003. The match has two days left, with good weather forecasted. Moreover, England's captain Ben Stokes was also forced off the field in his 13th over with a left hamstring injury.

Player performance

Williamson's impressive record in Hamilton

Williamson was dropped by Ollie Pope when on 86. He hence went on enhance his record in Hamilton with centuries in five consecutive Tests at the venue. He also went past 1,500 Test runs (now 1,614) at this venue as his average is 94.94. This was his seven ton across 12 Tests at this venue. Meanwhile, Williamson also completed 14,000 First-Class runs during his stay. This was his 43rd hundred.

Career

Fifth Test hundred vs England

Williamson's 156 came from 204 balls. He struck 20 fours and one six in his knock. Besides 33 tons, the Kiwi batter has 37 half-centuries in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now has 9,272 runs from 105 Test matches at an average of 55.19 in the format. Williamson has managed 1,386 runs across 19 Tests against England with the help of five centuries and six fifties. His average is 43.31 in this regard.