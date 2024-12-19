Summarize Simplifying... In short Smriti Mandhana, a standout in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, is on the verge of making WT20I history.

With 686 runs this year, she's just 34 runs shy of breaking the record for most runs in Women's T20Is in a calendar year, currently held by Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu.

Mandhana has been on an absolute roll this year (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana on brink of creating WT20I history against WI

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:29 am Dec 19, 2024

What's the story Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is on the cusp of creating a new record in women's T20I cricket. The left-handed batter is only 34 runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is in a calendar year. She could achieve this feat in the upcoming third and final match against West Indies, scheduled to be held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Mandhana's performance in 2024

Mandhana has been on an absolute roll this year, having scored 686 runs in 22 T20Is at an average of 40.35. She has been consistent with seven half-centuries to her name. The record for most runs in Women's T20Is in a calendar year is currently held by Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, who scored 720 runs this year with two centuries and a top score of unbeaten 119.

Mandhana's performance in ongoing T20I series

Mandhana has been a standout performer in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. She is currently leading the run-scorers chart with 116 runs from two games at an average of 58. Her contributions include a 54-run knock that helped India secure a 1-0 lead in the series. Despite her impressive 62-run innings in the second game, India suffered a nine-wicket defeat.

Mandhana's recent achievements and future prospects

Earlier this year, Mandhana broke Harmanpreet Kaur's record for most runs by an Indian in Women's T20Is in a calendar year. She also hit a century in an ODI against Australia at the WACA Ground in Perth. With just 34 runs away from breaking Athapaththu's record, all eyes will be on Mandhana in the next match against West Indies.