Cummins went past Sobers in this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins becomes captain with third-most Test wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:49 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story Pat Cummins, who has been leading Australia's Test team since 2021, has crossed a major milestone by going past West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers in the list of most wickets taken by a Test captain. With the dismissal of Nitish Reddy during the third Test against India at The Gabba in Brisbane, Cummins went past Sobers's tally of 117. He is now third on the all-time list, behind Pakistan's Imran Khan (187 wickets) and compatriot Richie Benaud (138).

Spell

A fine spell from Cummins

India's batting line-up faltered after Australia posted 445/10 batting first. Rishabh Pant was Cummins's first victim as the visitors were 51/4 at the end of Day 3. On Day 4, the pacer claimed crucial wickers of Rohit Sharma and Reddy before stopping Ravindra Jadeja (77) from completing a century. Despite his efforts, India successfully avoided a follow-on as they finished Day 4 at 252/9. Notably, the ongoing game is marred by continuous rain.

Leadership

Cummins's journey as Australia's Test captain

Cummins's tenure as Australia's Test captain started with a commanding Ashes series victory over England, with Australia winning 4-0. He took 21 wickets in that series alone. Under his captaincy, Australia also won a Test series in Pakistan in 2022 after 24 years. In 2023, Cummins guided Australia to victory in the ICC World Test Championship Final against India. In white-ball cricket, he powered Australia to the trophy in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Dual role

Cummins's dual role as fast bowler and captain

Cummins'ss tenure has been defined by the way he has handled his dual role as a leading fast bowler and captain. His approach has been lauded for its authenticity and integrity in the face of challenges like squad transitions and media scrutiny. Cummins's successes are changing the narrative of how fast bowlers can lead in cricket.

Information

Eight Test fifers as captain

Playing his 31st Test as captain, Cummins has raced to 119 wickets at 23.96. While he owns eight Test fifers while leading the team, only Imran Khan (12) and Richie Benaud (9) are ahead of him in this regard.

Stats

Here are Cummins's stats

Cummins finished Day 4 with 4/80 across 20.5 overs . The pacer has a chance to register his 14th Test fifer, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall, he has raced to 283 scalps in 65 Test at an average of 22.59. The tally also includes two match 10-wicket hauls. Against India, he has raced to 64 scalps across 16 games averaging 25.62 (5W: 2). He has raced to 14 wickets in the ongoing series at 23.64.