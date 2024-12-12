Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket star Virat Kohli is on the brink of making history by scoring a century in each of Australia's five Test centers, a feat only achieved by a select few.

Despite concerns over his performance against off-stump deliveries, Kohli's recent training sessions show promise and confidence.

A century in the upcoming Brisbane Test could cement his place in cricket's elite club and boost his morale for future matches.

Kohli has scored a century at all four major Test venues in Australia

Virat Kohli could enter record books with ton in Brisbane

By Parth Dhall 06:32 pm Dec 12, 202406:32 pm

What's the story Legend Sunil Gavaskar has once again thrown his weight behind Virat Kohli to score a century in the impending Brisbane Test against Australia, starting December 14. Kohli, who scored a stunning century in the series opener in Perth, failed to deliver in Adelaide. It was earlier reported that Kohli, India's veteran batter, has been honing his back-foot technique to tackle the bounce in at The Gabba.

Unique achievement

Kohli's potential entry into exclusive club

Further, Gavaskar emphasized that a century in Brisbane would allow Kohli to become a part of an elite club of visiting batters who own a century at each of Australia's five Test centers. "If he scores a century in Brisbane, it will be great," Gavaskar told Star Sports. He said this could be an incentive for Kohli and lift his confidence for the rest of the series.

Information

Test tons at four major venues Down Under

As mentioned, Kohli has scored a century at all four major Test venues in Australia - Adelaide: 3 (2012 and 2014), Melbourne: 1 (2014), Sydney: 2014 (1), and Perth: 2 (2018 and 2024). He now eyes an elusive Test ton in Brisbane.

Batting challenge

Gavaskar addresses Kohli's off-stump struggles

Despite concerns over Kohli's weakness against off-stump deliveries, Gavaskar is hopeful of his performance. He noted that facing the off-stump line is a common problem for batters against Australia's disciplined bowling. "With the slight issue he's having outside the off-stump... if he plays cautiously to those deliveries, the runs will come," Gavaskar added.

Training session

Kohli's preparation for Brisbane Test

During India's recent training session in Brisbane, Kohli looked calm and confident against balls outside the off-stump. He pumped his team with a pep talk before going to the nets, showing impeccable footwork and confidence. This preparation indicates Kohli is all set to tackle the challenges of the upcoming Brisbane Test and perhaps, notch up another milestone in his career.