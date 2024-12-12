Virat Kohli could enter record books with ton in Brisbane
Legend Sunil Gavaskar has once again thrown his weight behind Virat Kohli to score a century in the impending Brisbane Test against Australia, starting December 14. Kohli, who scored a stunning century in the series opener in Perth, failed to deliver in Adelaide. It was earlier reported that Kohli, India's veteran batter, has been honing his back-foot technique to tackle the bounce in at The Gabba.
Kohli's potential entry into exclusive club
Further, Gavaskar emphasized that a century in Brisbane would allow Kohli to become a part of an elite club of visiting batters who own a century at each of Australia's five Test centers. "If he scores a century in Brisbane, it will be great," Gavaskar told Star Sports. He said this could be an incentive for Kohli and lift his confidence for the rest of the series.
Test tons at four major venues Down Under
As mentioned, Kohli has scored a century at all four major Test venues in Australia - Adelaide: 3 (2012 and 2014), Melbourne: 1 (2014), Sydney: 2014 (1), and Perth: 2 (2018 and 2024). He now eyes an elusive Test ton in Brisbane.
Gavaskar addresses Kohli's off-stump struggles
Despite concerns over Kohli's weakness against off-stump deliveries, Gavaskar is hopeful of his performance. He noted that facing the off-stump line is a common problem for batters against Australia's disciplined bowling. "With the slight issue he's having outside the off-stump... if he plays cautiously to those deliveries, the runs will come," Gavaskar added.
Kohli's preparation for Brisbane Test
During India's recent training session in Brisbane, Kohli looked calm and confident against balls outside the off-stump. He pumped his team with a pep talk before going to the nets, showing impeccable footwork and confidence. This preparation indicates Kohli is all set to tackle the challenges of the upcoming Brisbane Test and perhaps, notch up another milestone in his career.