The move came after fans disrupted a session in Australia, a country where training is usually public.

In response, Cricket Australia confirmed future sessions will be private.

Why India restricted access to practice sessions: Rohit Sharma explains

By Parth Dhall 04:48 pm Dec 08, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has explained why fans have been banned from watching the squad's practice sessions in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. He stressed that these practice sessions are confidential and shouldn't be disturbed by public interference. Notably, the Indian team's training sessions were earlier open for spectators, which led to an unanticipated chaos.

Rohit highlights importance of privacy during training

Speaking at a press conference, Rohit emphasized on the need for privacy in their training sessions. He said, "You know, the net sessions are very private, and this was the first time ever I saw so many people during the nets." He added that these sessions include strategic discussions which they like to keep under wraps.

Rohit invites fans to Test matches instead

Rohit jokingly said fans should come to see the official five-day Test matches instead of training sessions. "There's a lot of talking that happens. And the crowds are very close to that practice facility. There are five days of Test cricket. They can come and watch us there," he said at the press conference. This was in response to fans storming their practice sessions in Australia.

Indian team management informs Cricket Australia about decision

After the chaos created by fans at the training session, the Indian team management has told Cricket Australia that they won't be holding open practice sessions anymore. The decision was taken after several fans thronged to see Team India train, resulting in a ruckus. The incident was a departure from the norm in Australia where training sessions are usually open to the public.

KL Rahul shares his experience of open net session

Indian batter KL Rahul also shared his experience of the open net session in Adelaide. He called it a unique experience and confessed that he wasn't used to having fans so close during practice sessions. Responding to the Indian team's concerns, a Cricket Australia spokesperson later confirmed that future practice sessions will be held in private.

Australia level series in Adelaide

The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is heating up as Australia bounced back to win the 2nd Test in Adelaide. The home side won their eighth Day/Night Test on the bounce. The series is now leveled at 1-1, with India winning the opener in Perth.