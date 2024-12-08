Decoding the MVP front runners in the ongoing NBA Cup
The Emirates NBA Cup heats up as teams vie for the championship and MVP honors, with performance during Group Play and Knockout Rounds determining the MVP winner. Additionally, with only eight teams advancing, every game counts. Meanwhile, as the quarterfinals approach, here's a look at the standout players leading the race for tournament MVP after an intense first half of the competition.
Franz Wagner - Orlando Magic
Wagner takes the top spot for his consistent play in Group Play, scoring 29+ points in each game, despite Orlando's loss and Wild Card status. Without All-Star teammate Paolo Banchero, Wagner has been the primary option, and his performance is on par with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's in terms of efficiency and usage. Tournament stats: 30.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 6.3 APG, 2.5 SPG.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder
After an early loss in Group Play, SGA and the Thunder bounced back, winning Group B. Like Wagner, Gilgeous-Alexander played all four games, giving him an edge over stars with better records. Despite fewer free throws, he led Group Play with 85 drives, shooting 75% in the restricted area and 22 second-chance points. Tournament stats: 30.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 7 APG, 2 SPG
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks
Despite missing one Group Play game, Giannis has been dominant, leading Milwaukee to an undefeated East Group B title with the best point differential (+50). Giannis shot an incredible 75% in Group Play, with his worst game being 14-for-21. He also made five field goals outside the paint in their last clinching win. Tournament stats: 29.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 8.7 APG, 75 FG%.
Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson, leading the Knicks to an undefeated Group Play, outperformed his teammates with a 31.3% usage rate. He was clutch in a one-point win over Charlotte, scoring 11 points in the final five minutes without a turnover. A true three-level scorer, Brunson shot 18 attempts in the paint, 29 midrange/paint, and 21 from three. Tournament stats: 26.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 5.5 APG.
Luka Dončić - Dallas Mavericks
Luka Dončić missed a Group Play game, but his 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 steals in the finale sparked a dramatic Mavs comeback over Memphis, securing Dallas' West Wild Card spot. Despite a loss to Golden State, Dončić's dominant performance re-established him in the MVP conversation. Tournament stats: 31.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 5 APG, 3.3 SPG.