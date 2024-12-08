Summarize Simplifying... In short In the ongoing NBA Cup, Wagner, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, and Luka Dončić are the top MVP contenders.

Wagner's consistent performance, Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive drives, Antetokounmpo's dominance, Brunson's high usage rate, and Dončić's comeback spark have all contributed to their teams' success.

Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner currently leads the NBA Cup MVP ladder after stellar numbers in the first half of the tournament (Image credit: X/@RTNBA)

Decoding the MVP front runners in the ongoing NBA Cup

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:28 pm Dec 08, 2024

What's the story The Emirates NBA Cup heats up as teams vie for the championship and MVP honors, with performance during Group Play and Knockout Rounds determining the MVP winner. Additionally, with only eight teams advancing, every game counts. Meanwhile, as the quarterfinals approach, here's a look at the standout players leading the race for tournament MVP after an intense first half of the competition.

Franz Wagner - Orlando Magic

Wagner takes the top spot for his consistent play in Group Play, scoring 29+ points in each game, despite Orlando's loss and Wild Card status. Without All-Star teammate Paolo Banchero, Wagner has been the primary option, and his performance is on par with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's in terms of efficiency and usage. Tournament stats: 30.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 6.3 APG, 2.5 SPG.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

After an early loss in Group Play, SGA and the Thunder bounced back, winning Group B. Like Wagner, Gilgeous-Alexander played all four games, giving him an edge over stars with better records. Despite fewer free throws, he led Group Play with 85 drives, shooting 75% in the restricted area and 22 second-chance points. Tournament stats: 30.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 7 APG, 2 SPG

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Despite missing one Group Play game, Giannis has been dominant, leading Milwaukee to an undefeated East Group B title with the best point differential (+50). Giannis shot an incredible 75% in Group Play, with his worst game being 14-for-21. He also made five field goals outside the paint in their last clinching win. Tournament stats: 29.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 8.7 APG, 75 FG%.

Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson, leading the Knicks to an undefeated Group Play, outperformed his teammates with a 31.3% usage rate. He was clutch in a one-point win over Charlotte, scoring 11 points in the final five minutes without a turnover. A true three-level scorer, Brunson shot 18 attempts in the paint, 29 midrange/paint, and 21 from three. Tournament stats: 26.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 5.5 APG.

Luka Dončić - Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić missed a Group Play game, but his 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 steals in the finale sparked a dramatic Mavs comeback over Memphis, securing Dallas' West Wild Card spot. Despite a loss to Golden State, Dončić's dominant performance re-established him in the MVP conversation. Tournament stats: 31.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 5 APG, 3.3 SPG.