The San Francisco Giants have a history of signing big contracts with star players.

The latest record is a $182 million, seven-year contract with a shortstop after a fantastic 2024 season.

Other notable contracts include Buster Posey's $167 million, Matt Cain's $127.5 million, Barry Bonds' $43.75 million, and Brett Butler's $1.8 million, each contributing significantly to the team's success over the years.

Former Brewers shortstop Willy Adames signed the largest contract in Giants franchise history (Image credit: X/@Brewers)

MLB: Decoding the largest contracts in San Francisco Giants history

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:26 pm Dec 08, 202404:26 pm

What's the story The San Francisco Giants just signed former Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames for a franchise record seven-year $182 million contract. Notably, this is also the largest contract among the Giants' active roster. The previous largest contract was Buster Posey's nine-year, $167 million extension he signed before the 2013 MLB season. We look at the top five largest contracts given out by the Giants.

#1

Willy Adames - $182 million, seven years (2024)

After a stellar 2024 season, the shortstop just signed the largest contract in the team's history: a record $182 million for seven years. Meanwhile, Adames joined the Giants with five 20-plus homer seasons, including 32 homers last season with the Brewers. Adames also finished with 33 doubles, 112 RBI, and a .794 OPS last season. He finished 10th in the 2024 NL MVP voting.

#2

Buster Posey - $167 million, nine years (2013)

The Giants rewarded the NL MVP and batting champion Posey with a $167 million, nine-year contract. The Giants captured their second championship in three years behind the play of the All-Star catcher, who missed most of 2011 following a season-ending left leg and ankle injury. Posey batted .336 with 24 homers and 103 RBIs while playing 148 games including 111 starts at catcher.

#3

Matt Cain - $127.5 million, six years (2012)

Cain's contract was for six years (2012-17) and $127.5 million with a vesting player option for 2018. Cain went 12-11 during the 2011 season with a 2.88 ERA, reaching 200 innings for the fifth straight season. He also didn't allow an earned run during the entire 2010 postseason, when the Giants pulled off an improbable World Series championship.

#4

Barry Bonds - $43.75 million, six years (1992)

In 1992, the Giants signed Barry Bonds to a six-year, $43.75 million deal—the largest in MLB history then. Bonds hit 34 homers and had a 3.11 average in 1992. Bonds revitalized the franchise, saved it from relocating to St. Petersburg, and kept it relevant for 15 years. His signing overshadowed all other Giants free-agent deals, delivering unforgettable moments for a generation of fans.

#5

Brett Butler - $1.8 million, two years (1989)

Butler was signed by the Giants from the Cleveland Indians for $1.8 million (two years) His 109 runs scored led the National League, and his 43 stolen bases led the team. In his first season in San Francisco Butler batted .287 with nine home runs, he also added 163 hits and 43 stolen bases. Meanwhile, in his last season in Cleveland Butler averaged .295.