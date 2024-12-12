Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia's Test cricket team has a strong record at The Gabba, winning 42 out of 66 matches played between 1931 and 2024.

The team's fortress was breached only twice since 1989, once by India in 2021, which led to their victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Notable performances include Australia's highest and lowest Test totals against England, and three players each scoring over 1,000 runs and taking 50+ wickets at this venue. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Australia have won 42 Test matches at The Gabba, Brisbane

How has Australia's Test side fared in Brisbane?

By Parth Dhall 06:09 pm Dec 12, 202406:09 pm

What's the story After losing the Perth Test, Australia thrashed India in Adelaide's Day/Night fixture in the 2024/25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. At 1-1, the five-match Test series is now evenly poised. The two teams will now clash in the 3rd Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, where India scripted history on the 2020/21 tour. Have a look at Australia's Test record at this venue.

Record

Australia have won 42 Tests in Brisbane

Australia have played as many as 66 Tests at The Gabba between 1931 and 2024. They have won 42, lost 10, and drawn 13 of those matches. It is worth noting that only two matches have been tied in Test history, with one of them coming in Brisbane back in 1960. Australia were bowled out for 232 while chasing 233 against the West Indies.

Information

Gabba has been Australia's fortress

Australia have lost only two Tests at The Gabba since January 1989, with one of those defeats coming against India. West Indies handed them their second defeat earlier this year. Before this, Australia's previous Test defeat in Brisbane came in November 1988, against WI.

India

Australia-India Tests in Brisbane

India have featured in seven Tests against Australia at The Gabba between 1947 and 2021. Their only victory at this venue came in January 2021, which helped them win the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Notably, India chased down 328 on Day 5 to breach the Gabba fortress. While Australia have beaten India in five Tests here, a solitary match ended in a stalemate (2003).

Stats

A look at notable stats

Australia's highest Test total at The Gabba came in 1946 when they hammered 645 against England. Interestingly, their lowest here also came against England (58 in 1936). Notably, three Australian batters have scored over 1,000 Test runs in Brisbane (Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, and Greg Chappell). Similarly three Australian bowlers have taken 50+ Test wickets at this venue.