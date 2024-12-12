Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa's ODI squad for the Pakistan series is led by captain Temba Bavuma, with Ryan Rickelton expected to open.

The team includes 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka, the highest wicket-taker at the Under-19 World Cup, and seasoned players like Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram.

The squad also sees the return of spinners Maharaj and Shamsi.

Klaasen and Miller return to the ODI fold (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Here's the ODI squad of South Africa for Pakistan series

By Rajdeep Saha 05:54 pm Dec 12, 2024

What's the story South Africa have announced a strong squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The series is important as it gives the side their last chance to play together before next year's ICC Champions Trophy. The squad sees the return of key players Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi who have been missing from ODI cricket for nearly a year.

Uncapped Maphaka included in South Africa's ODI squad

The squad also features 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka, the only uncapped player. Maphaka was the highest wicket-taker at this year's Under-19 World Cup and has impressed with speeds of up to 152kph in recent T20I matches against Pakistan. His selection is also due to injuries keeping several fast bowlers out, including Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, and Nandre Burger.

Bavuma to lead South Africa, Rickelton expected to open

Temba Bavuma will lead the squad as captain after recovering from an injury suffered during an ODI against Ireland in October. Ryan Rickelton is expected to open with Bavuma, with Reeza Hendricks dropped after a string of low scores. Tony de Zorzi provides another option for the top order.

South Africa's batting line-up bolstered by experienced players

The batting line-up is further strengthened by seasoned campaigners Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Klaasen, and Miller. Seam-bowling allrounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Marco Jansen have been included along with specialist seamer Ottneil Baartman. Frontline spinners Maharaj and Shamsi make a return at the cost of Bjorn Fortuin and Nqaba Peter.

Shamsi's recall and coach Walter's satisfaction with squad

Notably, Shamsi's recall comes after he had opted out of a national contract in October for more flexibility in league play and missed the T20I series against India last month. South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter was pleased with the squad: "The bowling line-up features one of the fastest in the game in KG, and this series offers another great opportunity for a young talent like Kwena to come in and learn first-hand from the best."

South Africa squad for ODI series against Pakistan

SA Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.