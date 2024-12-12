Summarize Simplifying... In short The Gujarat Giants have appointed Pravin Tambe, who debuted in IPL at 41, as their bowling coach for the WPL 2025 season.

Alongside him, Daniel Marsh, with a rich coaching history, will serve as the batting coach, while Klinger continues as the head coach.

The team, finishing last in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, is determined to foster a winning mindset and push their boundaries in the upcoming season.

WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants appoint Pravin Tambe as bowling coach

By Rajdeep Saha 05:36 pm Dec 12, 202405:36 pm

What's the story The Gujarat Giants have appointed Pravin Tambe as their bowling coach for the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) season. Along with Tambe, Daniel Marsh has also been appointed as the new batting coach while Michael Klinger will continue as the head coach. The team is preparing for the Player Auction, which will be held in Bengaluru on December 15.

Tambe's experience

Tambe's coaching journey and IPL debut

Tambe first shot to prominence when he made his IPL debut at 41 with Rajasthan Royals. He adds immense coaching experience to the Giants, having worked with IPL franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. The appointment opens a new chapter in Tambe's career as he looks to lead the bowling unit of the Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2025 season.

Coaching credentials

Marsh and Klinger's coaching history

The newly appointed batting coach for the Giants, Daniel Marsh, has a rich coaching history. He was the head coach of the Tasmania Men's team from 2013 to 2017 and was appointed the assistant coach of the Australian Women's Team in 2022. Klinger, who will continue as the head coach, has previously led teams like Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League.

Team strategy

Klinger's vision for Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025

Klinger was excited to build on last season's groundwork with the Gujarat Giants. "Our focus remains on fostering a winning mindset and pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve as a team," he said. This comes after the Giants finished last among five teams in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, showing a strong desire to improve in the upcoming WPL season.