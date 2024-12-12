Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL's top five offensive rookies are making waves, with Jayden Daniels leading the pack as a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Bo Nix, Brock Bowers, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye follow closely, showcasing impressive stats in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion rates.

Despite challenges, these rookies are showing promise for their respective teams' future. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels still leads the Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates through Week 14 (Image credit: X/@NFL345)

NFL: Ranking the top five offensive rookies through Week 14

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:28 pm Dec 12, 202405:28 pm

What's the story The future has arrived for NFL teams that secured the brightest talents of the 2024 draft class. As Week 15 of the season approaches, the Offensive Rookie of the Year race has tightened, with two — possibly three — standout contenders. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix lead the pack. Here's a look at the top five candidates.

#1

Jayden Daniels - Quarterback, Washington Commanders

Daniels has emerged as a top contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROTY), showcasing his dual-threat abilities. He leads all rookie quarterbacks with a 69.6% completion rate, 2,819 passing yards, 21 total touchdowns (15 passing, 6 rushing), and just six interceptions through 13 games. Adding 590 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to his stats, Daniels has been key to the Commanders' success.

#2

Bo Nix - Quarterback, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has been steady enough to keep the Broncos competitive, backed by a top-five defense that has taken pressure off the rookie quarterback. Nix's impressive stat line—2,842 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions with a 63.8% completion rate—cements his status as a potential OROTY. With 22 total touchdowns (including five rushing) to just six interceptions, he's closing in on frontrunner Jayden Daniels.

#3

Brock Bowers - Tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers is having a historic rookie season for a tight end, leading all rookies with 933 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. Despite playing in a Raiders offense ranked 27th in scoring, Bowers boasts an impressive 87 catches on 118 targets. While his performance stands out, catching up to the quarterbacks in the OROTY race remains a challenge.

#4

Caleb Williams - Quarterback, Chicago Bears

While Caleb Williams isn't the OROTY frontrunner, he's showing promising signs of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. With 2,746 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions through 13 games, Williams has demonstrated flashes of brilliance. His 62.2% completion rate and 211.2 passing yards per game show room for growth, but a recent coordinator change could help him finish on a stronger note.

#5

Drake Maye - Quarterback, New England Patriots

Drake Maye, an early favorite for OROTY, saw his chances diminish after spending the first three weeks on the bench. While he's no longer in the OROTY race, Maye has shown promise for a brighter future in New England. Through nine games, he's completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,696 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, averaging 188.4 passing yards per game.