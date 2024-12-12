Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-finals: Schedule, venue, and stats
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 has reached its semi-final stage, with four teams battling it out for the coveted domestic T20 crown. The four semi-finalists are Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, and Baroda. The teams made it to the semi-finals with some brilliant displays in the quarter-finals. The matches will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on December 13, 2024.
A recap of the quarterfinals
In the quarter-finals, Baroda defeated Bengal by 41 runs, courtesy of Hardik Pandya's 3/27. Madhya Pradesh chased down Saurashtra's 174, winning by six wickets. Mumbai pulled off a stunning chase against Vidarbha, scoring 222 in just 19.2 overs to win by six wickets. Delhi's 19-run win over Uttar Pradesh was powered by Anuj Rawat (scored 73*) and Prince Yadav (took 3/36).
Semi-final schedule and top performers
The first semi-final will see Baroda take on Mumbai at 11:00am IST. The second match will see Delhi take on Madhya Pradesh at 4:30pm IST. Sakibul Gani leads the tournament's run-scoring charts with 353 runs at an average of 58.83 and a strike-rate of 142.34. Among bowlers, Jagjit Singh is the top wicket-taker with 18 wickets in seven matches.
Journey of Mumbai and Baroda
Mumbai qualified for the qaurter-finals as the second-placed side from Group E. They finished with five wins in six encounters and a Net Run Rate of +1.213. Notably, Mumbai's only defeat in the group stage came against Kerala. On the other hand, Baroda topped Group B with six wins from seven encounters. They had a Net Run Rate of +2.353.
Journey of Delhi and MP
Delhi made it to the qaurter-finals as the top-ranked team from Group C. They finished with six wins in seven encounters and a Net Run Rate of +2.224. Their only defeat in the group stage came against Jharkhand. Delhi's opponent in the semi-final, MP held the second spot in Group A with six wins from seven encounters. They had a Net Run Rate of +1.536.