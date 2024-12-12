Summarize Simplifying... In short The top five NBA front offices in 2024 are led by Sam Presti's Thunder, praised for their strategic trades and asset collection.

The Celtics, under Brad Stevens, have built a strong roster and championship core, while Pat Riley's Heat boasts stability and a winning culture.

Sam Presti and his OKC front office team have been named the best NBA front office for the 2024-25 season (Image credit: X/@WarriorsLatam_)

Ranking the top five 2024 NBA front offices

By Pavan Thimmaiah

What's the story Since 1973, the NBA's Executive of the Year award has honored top decision-makers, often reflecting recency bias rather than long-term success. In 2024-25, The Athletic polled 40 league executives to rank the NBA's best front offices, factoring in processes, market constraints, and both short- and long-term success. Despite Boston's strong showing, they didn't claim the top spot. Here are the top five front offices.

#1

Oklahoma City Thunder - 354 points

Sam Presti's front office earned a landslide victory in this ranking, praised for mixing title contention with flexibility. Known for building successful teams with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, Presti's 2019 trade for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set the foundation for long-term success. The promotion of Mark Daigneault in 2020 and an unrivaled collection of assets position the Thunder for a dominant future in the NBA.

#2

Boston Celtics - 250 points

Brad Stevens has shaped the Celtics into title contenders, building a strong roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, trades for Kristaps Porziņģis, Al Horford, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday created a championship core without depleting assets. The promotion of Joe Mazzulla as head coach proved successful, but with the team for sale and a costly roster ahead, tough decisions loom ahead.

#3

Miami Heat - 114 points

The Heat's front office, led by Pat Riley since 1995, boasts impressive stability and consistency. Long-time executives like Andy Elisburg and Adam Simon, excel at scouting, developing, and creating a championship culture. Miami's success includes three NBA titles and seven Finals appearances. The team's ability to align with coach Erik Spoelstra's vision has resulted in strong drafts, successful free-agent signings, and consistent overachievement.

#4

Memphis Grizzlies - 64 points

Under Zach Kleiman's leadership, the Grizzlies quickly rebuilt from the Grit 'N' Grind era, earning Kleiman the 2022 Executive of the Year award. Despite a rough 2023-24 season, Memphis has thrived with smart draft picks and value signings. Key successes include trading up for Desmond Bane, selecting Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman, and uncovering hidden gems like Santi Aldama, solidifying their playoff contention.

#5

Minnesota Timberwolves - 54 points

Since Tim Connelly took over in 2022, the Timberwolves have made bold moves, including trading for Rudy Gobert and dealing Karl-Anthony Towns. These decisions earned him the respect of his peers. Connelly's leadership has shaped a strong roster, including fostering Anthony Edwards' growth into a top player. His controversial Gobert trade became pivotal in a 56-win season, propelling Minnesota to the Western Conference finals.