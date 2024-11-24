Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors made NBA history with a 73-9 regular-season finish, breaking the previous 72-10 record held by the 1995-96 Bulls.

#ThisDayThatYear: Warriors set NBA record with perfect 16-0 start

What's the story On November 24, 2015, the Golden State Warriors made NBA history by starting the season with a flawless 16-0 record. Their dominant streak surpassed the 15-0 record held by the 1948-49 Washington Capitols and 1993-94 Houston Rockets. This remarkable feat highlighted their growing dominance, led by Stephen Curry's MVP-caliber performances, and set the stage for a historic 73-9 season Here's more.

The Warriors' 2015-16 season recap

The 2015-16 Warriors set an NBA record with a 73-9 regular-season finish, surpassing the 1995-96 Bulls' 72-10 mark. They began with a 24-game win streak, claimed 54 consecutive home wins, and broke 25 league records. Despite Curry's unanimous MVP win and a historic season, the Warriors fell to the Cavaliers in the Finals after leading 3-1.

League records broken by the 2015-16 Warriors

The 2015-16 Warriors set numerous NBA records, including a 73-9 regular-season record, 34 road wins, and an unbeaten streak of 24-0 to start the season. They made 1,077 regular-season three-pointers and went the entire season without back-to-back losses or losing twice to the same team. The Warriors also achieved a 54-game home win streak and dominated across postseason and Finals milestones.

Franchise records eclipsed by the team

The Warriors tied for the most home wins (39), set a best home start (36-0), and achieved a record 14 consecutive road wins. They scored 114.5 points per game (+10.76 margin), had 2,373 assists, and 43 games with 30+ assists. Their .416 three-point percentage included a 22-made threes game. They also excelled in overtime wins (6) and intradivisional play (15-1).

Individual records set by the Warriors players

Curry set records with 402 three-pointers in a season and 32 in a Finals series. His streaks of consecutive games with a three-pointer (191 total, 152 regular season, 58 playoffs) remain unmatched. Klay Thompson hit 11 threes in a playoff game, while Draymond Green made six in a Finals Game 7. Curry also scored a record 17 points in an overtime period.