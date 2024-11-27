Summarize Simplifying... In short The Philadelphia 76ers set a U.S. pro sports record with 27 consecutive losses over two seasons (2014-15 and 2015-16), despite a strong performance from Robert Covington and a franchise-best 16 three-pointers in one game.

However, the 2023-24 Detroit Pistons hold the record for the longest losing streak in a single season with 28 losses.

#ThisDayThatYear: 76ers rewrite history with record 27 consecutive losses

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:13 pm Nov 27, 202406:13 pm

What's the story On November 27, 2015, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded their 27th consecutive loss, the longest losing streak in U.S. pro sports history. Despite their resilience, the streak continued as James Harden's 50-point performance led the Houston Rockets to a 116-114 victory. The loss underscored the depth of the 76ers' struggles during their rebuilding phase and remains a stark chapter in NBA history. Here's more.

Harden records 50 points while Philadelphia lose 27 straight games

Harden's 50-point performance propelled the Rockets to a narrow 116-114 victory over the 76ers, extending Philadelphia's record-breaking losing streak to 27 games. Harden added nine rebounds and eight assists, shooting 16-of-20 from the line. Despite a fourth-quarter rally led by Robert Covington's 28 points and a franchise-best 16 three-pointers, the 76ers fell short. Houston capitalized on stellar shooting, with Dwight Howard contributing 14 points.

The 76ers' 2015-16 season recap

The 2015-16 76ers finished 10-72, one win better than their 9-73 record in 1972-73. They set a U.S. pro sports record with 27 consecutive losses spanning two seasons and tied the 18-game season-opening loss streak. The team endured their third straight sub-20-win season and hired Jerry Colangelo as Chairman of Basketball Operations. They secured the #1 pick in the 2016 Draft, selecting Ben Simmons,

Philadelphia's 2014-15 season highlights

The 2014-15 76ers, finished 18-64, tied for the franchise's third-worst record. Nerlens Noel debuted, while Embiid, the 3rd pick, missed the season due to injuries. Michael Carter-Williams was traded to Milwaukee for draft picks. Starting 0-17, the team avoided a 0-18 record with a December 3 win over Minnesota. It marked their third straight year with a newly acquired center sidelined in year one.

Longest losing streak in the NBA

The 2023-24 Detroit Pistons unfortunately own this record with 28 losses in a single season. They are tied with the 2014-15, 2015-16 76ers who also lost 28 games spanning two seasons. However, the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 76ers are tied for the third-longest streak with 26 losses in a single game. Cleveland make the list again with 24 consecutive losses spanning two seasons.