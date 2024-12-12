Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia's renowned pace trio, Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood, have signed up as supplementary players for the BBL 2024/25.

BBL 2024/25: Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood sign up as supplementary players

What's the story Australia's premier fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood are all set to play in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL), which starts on December 15. The trio has signed up as supplementary players after missing the previous season due to Test commitments. Under the league's marquee supplementary player rule, BBL clubs can include centrally-contracted Australian players if they are available.

Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood join Sydney teams for BBL

Cummins will join Sydney Thunder, while Starc and Hazlewood signed with Sydney Sixers. Rachael Haynes, Sixers general manager, was excited about their inclusion: "Mitch and Josh are both foundation members of our club and have been a part of the Sixers for a long time." She added their involvement would be beneficial: "Both of the guys have great relationships with (coach) Greg (Shipperd) and the playing group."

Pace trio's current and future commitments

Australia's famous pace trio is currently playing the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at home, which is leveled at 1-1 after two Tests. The Australian side will also tour Sri Lanka in late January for a two-Test series. The series has huge implications for Australia in their quest for a place in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship final.

Their stats in BBL

Hazlewood has played the most matches among the three pacers in BBL history. He featured in 19 matches for Sydney Sixers between 2011 and 2020. The right-arm seamer has taken 26 wickets at 20.61 in the tournament. While Starc has 20 wickets from 10 matches for the same franchise, Cummins has featured in 16 BBL games (17 wickets).