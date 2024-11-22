#ThisDayThatYear: LeBron James makes history with 39,000 career points
On November 22, 2023, LeBron James etched his name further into NBA history, becoming the first player ever to surpass 39,000 career points. The Los Angeles Lakers star achieved this monumental feat during a game against the Utah Jazz, solidifying his legacy as one of basketball's greatest players. Here's more about the game and James' historic achievement.
James enters uncharted territory, as Lakers go unbeaten
James made history by scoring his 39,000th career point in the Lakers' 131-99 win over the Jazz. James finished with 17 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds, while Anthony Davis led with 26 points and 16 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell added 20 points and eight assists. LA completed an undefeated group stage in the NBA In-Season Tournament and will host a quarterfinal game next month.
James becomes first player to reach 39,000 career points
James made NBA history by becoming the first player to score 39,000 points during the Los Angeles Lakers 131-99 win over Utah He hit the milestone with a 3-pointer in the first quarter, finishing with 17 points. Additionally, James now has 40,834 points reaching another milestone across his 22-season career. Notably, only seven players have scored more than 30,000 points in the NBA.
Players with the most career points
James became the all-time scoring leader in 2023. Notably, he is the only active player on the top five scoring leaders, having amassed 40,834 points. Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387 points across 1,560 games. He is trailed by Karl Malone who has 36, 928 points (1,476 games). Closest to Malone is Kobe Bryant with 33,643 points, who is trailed by Michael Jordan with 32, 292 points.
Key milestone baskets in LeBron James' career
James has reached several milestones in his career. He scored his first points on Oct. 29, 2003, in his debut. At 21, he became the youngest to score 5,000 career points in January 2006. In January 2013, he reached 20,000 points, and by January 2018, he joined the 30,000-point club. In 2020, he became the first to score 10+ points in 1,000 consecutive games.