Lastly, Bryce Harper's breakout season in 2015 solidified his status as a baseball phenom.

Shohei Ohtani is the only MLB to win the MVP award unanimously, multiple times (Image credit: X/@MLB)

MLB: Presenting top five unanimous MVP Award winners

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:27 pm Nov 22, 202405:27 pm

What's the story LA Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees' Aaron Judge made history in 2024 as unanimous MVP winners, a rare feat achieved by just 23 players since the BBWAA began voting in 1931. It marked the first time both leagues saw unanimous winners in the same season. Notably, Ohtani is the only player to win the award unanimously twice. Let's explore this elite list.

Shohei Ohtani: LA Dodgers, 2024 NL

In his third unanimous MVP season, Ohtani showcased his adaptability. Now with the Dodgers on a $700 million deal and sidelined from pitching due to elbow surgery, he still made history as MLB's first 50-50 player. Ohtani set career highs with a .310 batting average and 54 home runs, amassing 400 total bases in a record-breaking 2024 campaign.

Aaron Judge: NY Yankees, 2024 AL

Judge narrowly missed unanimous AL MVP honors in 2022 after hitting 62 home runs, but his 2024 performance surpassed even that. While he hit 58 homers, his 1.159 OPS was the highest in 20 years, and his 223 OPS+ set a record for right-handed hitters in AL/NL history. With a 10.8 bWAR, Judge delivered the best season by any player since 2002.

Ronald Acuña Jr: Atlanta Braves, 2023 NL

Ronald Acuña Jr. dominated MLB in several categories, but his historic 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases stole the spotlight in 2023. Before 2024, no player had ever achieved a 40-homer, 50-steal season, let alone 40-70. While Mookie Betts edged him slightly in bWAR (8.3 to 8.2). However, Acuña's unparalleled achievements made him the clear unanimous MVP choice in the 2023 season.

Shohei Ohtani: LA Angels, 2021 NL

2021 marked the year Ohtani cemented himself as a true two-way superstar, excelling both on the mound and at the plate for the first full season of his career. While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a strong push for the AL Triple Crown, he couldn't match Ohtani's brilliance. Ohtani's stats read, 155 games, 46 homers, 100 RBIs, 26 stolen bases, and a .257/.372/.592 slash line.

Bryce Harper: Washington Nationals, 2015 NL

Harper made his MLB debut in 2012, but his breakout came in 2015 with a legendary season at just 22 years old. Harper slashed an astonishing .330/.460/.649, leading the league in on-base and slugging percentages. This incredible performance solidified his status as the phenom everyone had anticipated since his early days.