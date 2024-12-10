Summarize Simplifying... In short The Boxing Day Test between Australia and India has made history with tickets for the opening day selling out, marking the first non-Ashes match to achieve this feat.

The series has seen record-breaking attendance, with the second Test in Adelaide drawing over 135,000 spectators and the first Test in Perth attracting the second-highest turnout ever.

The Boxing Day Test is expected to draw a crowd of more than 86,000, setting a new record for this special event.

All tickets for Day 1 of this much-awaited Test match have been sold out

Australia-India Boxing Day Test tickets sold out for Day 1

By Parth Dhall 04:00 pm Dec 10, 202404:00 pm

What's the story The 4th Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), is expected be a full house. Cricket Australia, on Tuesday, confirmed that all tickets for the first day's play of this much-awaited Test match have been sold out. The MCG, with its staggering capacity of 90,000 spectators, is likely to be filled to the brim for the entire Test.

A first for Australian cricket

This is a historic moment in Australian cricket as for the first time, Boxing Day Test at the MCG other than the Ashes will have a full house on its opening day. The ongoing Australia-India Test series Down Under has witnessed an unprecedented demand of tickets from fans of both teams. This comes after record-breaking attendance in the 2nd Test match in Adelaide, which had 1,35,012 spectators over two and a half days.

Boxing Day Test: A special event

The Boxing Day Test, which will start on December 26 and go on till December 30, is one of the highlights of the cricketing calendar. According to local media reports, it will be the first-ever non-Ashes Boxing Day Test to draw a crowd of more than 86,000 spectators. This prediction means a record-breaking turnout for this special event in the cricket season.

Record-breaking attendance at Optus Stadium

Notably, the first two days of the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth also broke the record for the highest attendance for any Test match here, with 31,302 and 32,368 spectators on the first two days, respectively. The four-day match drew a total of 96,463 spectators. According to Cricket Australia's press release, this was the second-highest turnout ever in Perth and highest at Perth Stadium.