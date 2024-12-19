Summarize Simplifying... In short Brett Lee, speaking on Fox Sports, hailed Jasprit Bumrah as "world class" for his exceptional performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, particularly noting his contribution to India's pace attack.

Bumrah's record on Australian soil is impressive, with 53 Test wickets at an average of 17.15, far surpassing other Indian bowlers.

Lee also commended Mohammed Siraj for stepping up in the absence of Mohammed Shami, emphasizing the strength of India's pace bowlers.

Bumrah claimed nine wickets in Brisbane Test (Image source: X/@ICC)

Brett Lee lauds Jasprit Bumrah's performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:26 am Dec 19, 202409:26 am

What's the story Australian cricket legend Brett Lee has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his brilliant show in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite India's erratic show, mostly due to batting woes, Bumrah has been the standout performer. In the third Test in Brisbane, he claimed a six-wicket haul in the first innings and added three more in the second. His relentless bowling has kept India in the game in this series.

Bumrah's consistent performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Bumrah has been on fire throughout the series. In the second Test, he took four wickets in the first innings, helping India secure a win. His brilliant bowling was also witnessed in the first Test in Perth, where he was named Player of the Match for taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings and three more in the second.

Lee's praise for Bumrah and Siraj

Speaking on Fox Sports, Lee called Bumrah "world class" and credited him for being a huge part of the Indian pace attack. He also praised Mohammed Siraj for stepping up in the absence of Mohammed Shami, who is out with knee problems. "In my opinion, they have an attack that has some good pace bowlers," Lee said, highlighting Bumrah's amazing talent and contribution.

Bumrah's record on Australian soil

On Australian soil, Bumrah has picked 53 Test wickets at an average of 17.15, the best among Indians. Against Australia's top seven batsmen, he has averaged a phenomenal 9.81. Other Indian bowlers have averaged 42.79 against the same batsmen, collectively. These numbers highlight Bumrah's importance in India's pace attack and how Shami's absence would affect the team's performance.