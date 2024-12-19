Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from T20I cricket, may also be considering retirement from Test cricket.

Ashwin recently retired from international cricket (Image source: X/@ICC)

Will Kohli, Rohit join Ashwin in Test retirement club?

What's the story Indian cricket icons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are said to be contemplating retirement from Test cricket. The speculation comes after Ravichandran Ashwin's shocking decision to retire from all forms of international cricket. Ashwin's announcement came in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He addressed the media after the drawn third Test in Brisbane, in which the 38-year-old warmed the benches.

Performance scrutiny

Kohli, Rohit's T20I retirement and current form

Kohli (36) and Rohit (37) have already said goodbye to T20I cricket after India's win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Their Test performances are being scrutinized closely. Rohit's average has fallen to a paltry 11.69 in his last 11 innings, while Kohli's technique has been tested by Australian pacers in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and Australia.

Final match?

Sydney Test could be their last

The Sydney Test, which is set to take place early next month, could well be the last Test for both Kohli and Rohit. This speculation stems from a Cricbuzz report that hints at an impending 'transformation' in Team India. The team's next Test series will be against England in the summer of 2025, which will be a tough assignment for the batters.

Transition phase

India's cricketing landscape may undergo significant changes

The Cricbuzz report indicates a massive overhaul in India's cricketing landscape could be on the cards, just like 2008 when many senior players hung their boots in quick succession. This transition phase could not just see Kohli and Rohit, but also all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (36), leaving the Test arena. Ashwin alluded to this impending change in his retirement speech, making comparisons with past transitions in Indian cricket.