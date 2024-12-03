Siddarth Kaul joins SBI after retiring from Indian cricket
Former Indian cricketer Siddarth Kaul has taken a new leap in his career after joining the State Bank of India (SBI). This comes just a few days after he announced his retirement from Indian cricket, though he is open to playing overseas. The 34-year-old pacer took to his X account to share the news, announcing his entry into the corporate world.
Kaul's official post on X
Kaul's cricketing career: A 17-year journey
Kaul, the fast bowler who last played for India almost six years ago, announced his retirement from Indian cricket on November 28. As mentioned, the 34-year-old is still open to playing overseas. His international career consisted of six caps, evenly divided between T20Is and ODIs from June 2018 to February 2019. One of his career highlights is playing a pivotal role in India's victorious Under-19 World Cup campaign in 2008 under Virat Kohli's leadership.
A look at Kaul's domestic cricket stats
Kaul made his First-Class debut for Punjab at 17. However, his career was plagued by repeated back injuries which kept him out for more than five years. Nevertheless, Kaul has taken 297 FC wickets in 88 matches at 26.77 in a 17-year career. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 111 List A games, he managed 199 scalps at 24.30. He also featured in 145 T20s, taking 182 scalps at 22.04. Notably, 58 of his wickets came in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Kaul's career challenges and retirement
Kaul's career peaked in 2018 when he got a T20I cap on the tour of Ireland after consistently performing well in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) over two seasons. He also played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Despite retiring from Indian cricket, Kaul said he would be interested in playing overseas "wherever opportunities arise."