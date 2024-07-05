In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex closed below the 80,000 mark, with top sector gainers being NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY PHARMA.

In contrast, HDFC Bank, Titan Company, and Tata Steel saw declines.

Globally, the Hang Seng Index fell while the NASDAQ rose.

In contrast, HDFC Bank, Titan Company, and Tata Steel saw declines.

Globally, the Hang Seng Index fell while the NASDAQ rose.

The Indian rupee appreciated slightly against the US dollar, and fuel prices remained steady in Delhi and Mumbai.

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.75% to close at 16,097.35 points

Sensex closes below 80,000 mark, Nifty ends flat near 24,325

By Akash Pandey 04:07 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story On Friday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 79,996.60 points and the Nifty closing at 24,323.85 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 121.3 points, or 0.75%, to close at 16,097.35 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY PHARMA topped the list, edging up 1.59%, 1.38%, and 1.28%, respectively. ONGC, State Bank of India (SBI), and Reliance Industries emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.02%, 2.44%, and 2.23%, respectively. HDFC Bank, Titan Company, and Tata Steel led the negative pack, plummeting 4.58%, 2%, and 0.9%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 228.67 points, or 1.28%, to 17,799.61 points while the Nikkei traded flat at 40,912.37 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.88% higher to 18,188.3 points.

INR goes up 0.04% against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.04% to close at ₹83.48 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note with the former settling at ₹72,499, and the latter at ₹90,223. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures ended flat at $83.96 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remain unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel cost ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is available at ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol at ₹103.43 per liter.