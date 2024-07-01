Sensex gains over 440 points, Nifty settles above 24,140 mark
On Monday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.56% to 79,476.19 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.55% to 24,141.95 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 129.25 points, or 0.82%, to close at 15,840.4 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.
Who were the biggest winners and losers?
As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY MNC topped the list, edging up 2.36%, 1.93%, and 0.99%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.92%, 2.43%, and 2.27%, respectively. NTPC, State Bank of India (SBI), and Eicher Motors were the biggest losers, dropping 2.27%, 0.82%, and 0.8%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
Coming to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.91% to 2,994.73 points, while the Nikkei index too rose 0.12% to 39,631.06 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.71% to 17,732.6 points.
INR goes down 0.06% against US dollar
On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.06% lower to ₹83.44 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at ₹71,625, the silver futures closed at ₹87,370. The crude oil futures ended flat at $81.76 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices remained steady on Monday. In Delhi, diesel costs ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol costs ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol at ₹103.43 per liter.