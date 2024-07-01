In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex saw a significant gain of over 440 points, with NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY MNC leading the charge.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee dipped slightly against the US dollar, and fuel prices remained steady.

In global markets, Asian indices rose, but the NASDAQ in the US closed lower. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.82% to close at 15,840 points

Sensex gains over 440 points, Nifty settles above 24,140 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:12 pm Jul 01, 202404:12 pm

What's the story On Monday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.56% to 79,476.19 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.55% to 24,141.95 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 129.25 points, or 0.82%, to close at 15,840.4 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY MNC topped the list, edging up 2.36%, 1.93%, and 0.99%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.92%, 2.43%, and 2.27%, respectively. NTPC, State Bank of India (SBI), and Eicher Motors were the biggest losers, dropping 2.27%, 0.82%, and 0.8%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.91% to 2,994.73 points, while the Nikkei index too rose 0.12% to 39,631.06 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.71% to 17,732.6 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.06% against US dollar

On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.06% lower to ₹83.44 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at ₹71,625, the silver futures closed at ₹87,370. The crude oil futures ended flat at $81.76 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained steady on Monday. In Delhi, diesel costs ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol costs ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol at ₹103.43 per liter.