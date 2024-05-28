Sensex closes at 75,170 points, Nifty settles below 22,890 mark
The stock market on Tuesday ended on a negative note. The Sensex tumbled 0.29% to settle at 75,170.45 points, while the Nifty declined 0.19% to end at 22,888.15 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 119.05 points, or 0.81%, to 14,664.7 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
Among the top sector gainers were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY FIN SERVICE, gaining 0.54%, 0.31%, and 0.08%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Divis Labs, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Life, which climbed 2.96%, 2.95% and 2.3%, respectively. Adani Ports, Power Grid Corporation, and BPCL lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.34%, 1.71%, and 1.67%, respectively.
Take a glance at the global markets
Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng on Tuesday slipped 6.19 points, or 0.03%, to 18,821.16 points while Nikkei rose 44.65 points, or 0.11%, to 38,855.37 points. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 184.76 points, or 1.1%, to 16,920.79 points.
INR goes up 0.05% against the US Dollar
On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.05% lower to ₹83.18 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices were trading flat at ₹71,830. However, the silver prices fell by ₹307, or 0.32%, to ₹94,301. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.29, or 0.37% to $79 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.