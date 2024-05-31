Next Article

Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar, declining 0.17% to settle at ₹83.46

Sensex ends above 73,960 points, Nifty settles at 22,530 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:01 pm May 31, 202404:01 pm

What's the story On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty traded flat. While the Sensex rose 0.10% to close at 73,961.31 points, the Nifty jumped 0.19% to end the day at 22,530.70 points. The midcap stocks also traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 14,618.6 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY ENERGY led the way, gaining 1.41%, 1.39%, and 0.87%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Shriram Finance, adding 6.8%, 3.9%, and 2.23%, respectively. Meanwhile, Divis Labs, Nestle, and TCS were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.39%, 2.08%, and 1.74%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16% to 3,086.81 points, while Hang Seng Index declined 0.83% to 18,079.61 points. The Nikkei index; however, witnessed a rise of 1.13%, closing at 38,487.9 points. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 1.08% to 16,737.08 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.17% against US dollar

On Friday, the Indian rupee (INR) weakened against the US dollar, declining 0.17% to settle at ₹83.46. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at ₹72,060, the silver futures closed at ₹93,928. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.48% to settle at $78.11 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in India remained steady on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter, while petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter and petrol is available at ₹104.19 per liter.