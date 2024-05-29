Next Article

HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, and ICICI Bank were among the top stock losers

Sensex slips to 74,502 points, Nifty settles above 22,700 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:57 pm May 29, 202403:57 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.89% to 74,502.90 points, while the Nifty fell 0.8% to 22,704.7 points. The midcap indices largely reflected the broader market trend, trading near the flat line as the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapped up at 14,637.8 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Round-up

Who were the biggest winners and losers

As far as top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY MEDIA topped the list, edging up 0.55%, 0.27%, and 0.17%. Meanwhile, Hindalco, Power Grid Corporation, and Divis Labs emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.52%, 1.57%, and 1.27%, respectively. HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, and ICICI Bank were among the top stock losers, shedding 2.87%, 2.62%, and 2.21%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 18,477.01 points and 38,556.87 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.59% to 17,019.88 points.

Commodities

Forex report and gold, silver, crude oil futures

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.18% to settle at ₹83.34 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. On the other hand, the gold future prices were flat at ₹72,040, while the silver prices climbed 0.29% to ₹95,723. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by $1, or 1.25% to $80.63 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Wednesday

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.