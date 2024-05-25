Next Article

Aditya Birla Group's market cap crosses $100 billion milestone

By Mudit Dube 10:48 am May 25, 202410:48 am

What's the story The combined market capitalization of the companies under the Aditya Birla Group has successfully exceeded the $100 billion mark. This financial milestone was achieved on Friday, with a total market valuation of ₹8,51,460.25 crore recorded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The group's diverse portfolio includes prominent companies such as UltraTech Cement, Grasim, Hindalco and Vodafone Idea, among others.

Market performance

Aditya Birla Group outperforms benchmark indices

According to a statement from the group, "The group's market cap growth has outperformed benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on a year-to-date basis, as well as over one-year, three-year, and five-year periods." The release further highlighted that "In US dollar terms, ABG's market cap growth has been double that of the S&P across one-year and three-year time frames." This indicates a robust performance by the conglomerate in both domestic and international markets.

Company growth

Significant growth in individual company market caps

Several companies within the Aditya Birla Group have experienced substantial growth in their market capitalization. Grasim's market cap has doubled to over $19 billion in the past three years due to new high-growth ventures. Similarly, Hindalco's market cap has also doubled in less than two years, adding over $7 billion in the last 12 months alone. Vodafone Idea and Century Textiles, which includes the group's real estate business, have nearly tripled their market caps within a year.