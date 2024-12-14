Summarize Simplifying... In short Ricky Ponting, former Australian captain, predicts a balanced contest in the Gabba Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, despite Australia's recent losses.

He believes Australia's familiarity with the conditions and recent form could be advantageous.

Ponting also highlighted the importance of winning the toss and batting first at Gabba.

Despite India's unexpected win, he still anticipates a 3-1 series victory for Australia, citing their well-rounded team as a key factor. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rain disrupted Day 1 of The Gabba Test (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ricky Ponting predicts 'even contest' in Gabba Test

By Rajdeep Saha 02:54 pm Dec 14, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricket team captain, Ricky Ponting, has backed Australia's chances against India in the ongoing third Test at the Gabba, Brisbane. The series is currently tied 1-1 after India won by 295 runs in Perth and Australia responded with a 10-wicket victory in Adelaide. Despite the previous matches being one-sided, Ponting expects a more evenly matched contest in Brisbane but still backs Australia to win.

Historical advantage

Ponting backs Australia's record at Gabba

Ponting emphasized on Australia's historic dominance at the Gabba, where they went unbeaten for more than 30 years until India's win in 2021 and a recent defeat to the West Indies. Despite the defeats, he is hopeful about Australia's chances, given their knowledge of the conditions and recent form. "I'll back recent form up there. India have got a good record. [But] going through history, I think Australia only lost twice there in about 40 years," Ponting said.

Match tactics

Toss and team strategies crucial in Gabba Test

The former captain observed that winning the toss and batting first is usually beneficial at the Gabba as the pitch tends to favor bowlers later in the game. On Day 1 of the ongoing Test, India won the toss and opted to bowl first under cloudy skies but couldn't make the most of it as Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney remained unbeaten at 28/0 before rain stopped play.

Series forecast

Ponting sticks to his prediction despite India's win

Earlier, Ponting had predicted a 3-1 series win for Australia but admitted India's strong performance thus far. He said, "Yeah, I will stick to it, but I was not expecting India to have a win next to their name at this stage." Despite India's grit, Ponting feels Australia's well-rounded team gives them the edge. Both teams' squads include key players like Pat Cummins (Australia) and Rohit Sharma (India).