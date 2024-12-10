Tim Paine credits Justin Langer's exit for Travis Head's success
Former Australian cricket team captain Tim Paine has credited the stunning rise of Travis Head to Justin Langer's exit. He feels the leadership style of current skipper Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald, which gave Head more freedom, contributed a lot to his success. This comes after Head's phenomenal performance in the Adelaide Test match against India, where he played a 140-run knock.
Langer's coaching style clashed with Head's aggressive approach
Paine revealed Langer and Head often disagreed as they had different views on cricket strategy. While Langer focused on a solid defense, Head liked an aggressive approach. "I don't think either of them will mind me saying this, but I think he (Travis Head) and JL (Justin Langer) used to have a real difference of opinion," Paine said on SEN.
Head's career witnessed a turnaround under new leadership
Under Cummins and McDonald, Head's career has completely turned around. He has been brilliant in key matches against India, including the World Test Championship Final 2023, ODI World Cup Final 2023, and now in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Paine feels this change in leadership and coaching style has allowed Head to remain true to his aggressive self.
Langer's departure followed reports of player-coach rift
Langer had resigned as Australia's head coach after guiding the team to an Ashes victory in 2021/22. His resignation came amid reports of a rift between him and the players. Addressing the rumors, Langer had said, "The hardest thing about my last 12 months, and I say it hand on heart, was there was this narrative that I hated the players or the players hated me back."
Paine praises Head's conviction in his playing style
Paine also praised Head's dedication to his aggressive playing style. He said that although there will be ups and downs in his career, Head's determination to play his way is laudable. "At times he's going to fail and at times he's gonna have lean patches, but he's going to be super aggressive," Paine said.